Update on investigation into fatal police shooting in Norfolk
Our independent investigation into the fatal police shooting in Thetford, Norfolk on Sunday 28 December is progressing.
Following formal identification, we can now confirm that the man who died was Tony Keeble, aged 61, from Thetford.
A post-mortem was carried out recently and the provisional cause of death was given as gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen. A date for the opening of the inquest is yet to be scheduled.
Our investigators have been reviewing evidence including police bodyworn video footage and dashcam footage.
We have established that police received reports of a vehicle collision on London Road at around 8.25pm, with reports that a man was seen with a handgun, who then left the scene.
Armed officers were deployed and found a man on the side of the A11 shortly before 9pm. He was ordered to drop his weapon.
A short time later two officers both fired a single shot, which struck the man. What appeared to be a non-police issue firearm was recovered from the scene.
First aid was provided at the scene and an ambulance was requested. Sadly, Mr Keeble was declared deceased at the scene.
We obtained initial statements from the officers involved and we will be taking further detailed statements from officers as part of our investigation.
All officers involved are currently being treated as witnesses and at this early stage there is no indication that any officers may have potentially breached the police standards of professional behaviour.
IOPC Director Amanda Rowe recently said:
“We understand that any incident of this nature is likely to cause public concern, particularly in the local Norfolk community, with questions about the circumstances surrounding this event.
“That’s why it’s important that we carry out a robust and thorough independent investigation. Our investigation remains in its early stages and we are still gathering and reviewing evidence as we work to establish the full circumstances.
“Our sympathies remain with everyone affected by this incident. We have contacted Mr Keeble’s family and will be meeting with them to explain our role and ensure they are kept updated as our investigation progresses. They have asked for privacy and request that media do not contact them at this very difficult time.”
