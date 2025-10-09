Update on investigation into fatal shooting in Crumpsall

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has informed the three Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officers who fired their weapons while responding to last week’s terror attack in Crumpsall that they are being treated as witnesses to the investigation.

Several other officers involved in the incident – in which Jihad Al-Shamie, the man named by police as the suspect in the attack outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, died after being shot by armed officers – are also witnesses to our independent investigation. As always, this will remain under review as further information becomes available.

The investigation began within hours of the attack on Thursday and we were later notified that two other men were injured during the incident, who were both inside the synagogue at the time. These men appeared to have been injured when police fired their weapons. One of the men, Adrian Daulby, sadly died during the incident and the other man is recovering in hospital.

IOPC Director Emily Barry yesterday said:

“This was a tragic incident in which innocent people lost their lives, and others were seriously injured. Families, and the wider community, are grieving the loss of loved ones following this act of senseless violence. “As is standard in cases like this, we have gathered a significant amount of evidence as we piece together the events surrounding officers’ use of lethal force during the attack. At the same time, Counter Terrorism Policing North West continues to work tirelessly to investigate the attack – and we are working alongside them to ensure both investigations can progress as smoothly, and efficiently as possible. “We have also been in contact with Mr Daulby’s family, along with the other man injured in the incident and his family, to explain our role and will continue to provide support as needed.”

We are now able to confirm Mr Daulby suffered a single but fatal gunshot wound. The other man also suffered a single gunshot wound and received medical treatment for his injuries. Examination indicates these injuries were caused by a police-issue firearm, however, work remains ongoing by a ballistics expert to understand this in more detail.

Work carried out so far includes analysing footage of the incident, focusing on the six-minute period from 9.37 to 9.43am, along with reviewing initial police statements. No other firearms were recovered from the scene and work is ongoing to establish the precise sequence of events.

Over the coming days, we will continue to review the substantial amount of evidence gathered up to now, and will begin the process of obtaining more detailed statements from police witnesses.

Our investigation, which is mandatory in situations where police use of force may have resulted in the death of a member of the public, is looking at the actions and decision-making of the officers involved in the incident.

This includes whether police may have caused or contributed to the death of Mr Daulby, and any role the police may have played in the injuries suffered the other man who suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound during the incident.

We recently (07 October 2025) received a further referral from GMP in relation to prior contact with Mr Al-Shamie since December 2024, when an allegation of rape was made against him. We are currently assessing the available information to determine whether an investigation into this matter is required.