Update on investigation into incident at Netley Marsh Steam and Craft Show

The investigation into last month’s incident involving a fairground ride at the Netley Marsh Steam and Craft Show continues.

An 18-year-old woman was injured on the evening of Saturday 26 July 2025 during the event in Hampshire. She was taken to hospital and sustained serious injuries.

HSE inspectors and amusement device specialists have visited the site as part of the ongoing probe and are now appealing for images from festivalgoers.

The ride involved in this incident was a ‘Showtime’ funhouse featuring free rollers on the upper level.

HSE principal inspector Nicola Pinckney recently said:

“We are thoroughly investigating this serious incident to establish whether there have been any breaches of health and safety law. “We are appealing for anyone who may have photographs or videos which cover the upper left-hand side level of the Showtime funhouse that was at the Netley Marsh Steam and Craft Show, specifically in the free rollers area, taken between 6pm and 10:25pm on Saturday 26 July to contact us. This material could assist our investigation. “Once our investigation is complete, a decision will then be made on what further action will be taken.”

Anyone with photographic footage from the specified area and time period is asked to email HSE at Basingstoke.Admin@hse.gov.uk identifying in the email the location of the footage they hold and the time the footage was taken.

