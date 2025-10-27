Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Update on investigation into non-fatal police shooting in Walthamstow
The Independent Office for Police Conduct investigation into the circumstances surrounding a police shooting in Walthamstow, east London on Friday 10 October, where a man in his late 20’s received serious injuries is progressing.
We have established that at around 10am the Met Police received a report of a man, in possession of a firearm and raising serious concerns he may harm himself inside a property on Stow Crescent in Walthamstow.
Armed officers arrived at the property shortly after and were followed by trained negotiators who spoke with the man from outside the property and over the phone. Armed officers forced entry into the property at around 2pm, after a loud bang was heard from inside. Shortly after police entered, the male was shot by a firearms officer.
We can confirm that three shots were discharged by the firearms officer.
The man was given first aid by officers and taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service where he remains in a stable condition.
A non-police-issue firearm was located within the property.
We have contacted the man’s family to explain our role and will provide them with updates as our investigation progresses.
IOPC director Amanda Rowe recently said:
“We appreciate this incident is likely to have caused concern within the local community.
“When the police use potentially lethal force, it’s important that an independent investigation is carried out into the circumstances surrounding the incident and our investigators are working hard to establish what has occurred.
“At this early stage all officers are being treated as witnesses, which means that there is currently no indication of potential misconduct or criminality by any officer. This will be kept under review throughout the investigation.”
After being notified by the force on 10 October we declared an independent investigation and sent investigators to the scene and to the post-incident procedure to begin gathering evidence.
We have secured and are analysing police body worn video footage and radio airwaves and have obtained initial accounts from the officers involved.
