Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Update on IOPC investigation into Bywater Place police shooting
Our investigation into the fatal police shooting of Bryce Hodgson in south-east London in January continues.
On 30 January, at around 5am, Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers were called to a house in Bywater Place, Southwark, following several reports of Mr Hodgson trying to force entry into the property. He was carrying weapons and tools, including three crossbows.
IOPC investigators have viewed body-worn video footage, obtained statements from the officers and listened to 999 calls and the officers’ radio communications. From these we have established that, prior to police arrival, Mr Hodgson had entered the property via the back door and was trying to get into a bedroom in the house where the residents at the property had barricaded themselves in.
Response team officers arrived and forced entry into the address via the front door. Mr Hodgson was trying to break through an internal door using a sword.
He was instructed to “show his hands” by officers who challenged him with a Taser, which was not discharged. When Mr Hodgson failed to comply and swung the sword at officers, they withdrew and requested assistance.
Officers at the scene were joined by armed support and, at 5.15am, firearms officers entered the property. Officers stated that Mr Hodgson failed to comply with instructions, instead picking up a crossbow and pointing it at an officer. Their accounts are supported by the audio from body worn video.
One officer then fired two shots, hitting Mr Hodgson in his neck and his chest.
Officers immediately secured the weapons, began first aid and requested an ambulance but Mr Hodgson was, sadly, declared deceased at 5.37am.
In circumstances where someone has been fatally shot by the police, the IOPC’s role is to independently establish all of the facts surrounding that event. The evidence gathered will be provided to His Majesty’s Coroner to assist with the inquest and it will be for this inquest to determine how Mr Hodgson died.
Our investigation is seeking to establish the sequence of events leading to the death, and the police role in them. All of the officers who attended are being treated as witnesses.
We have an interim report from the pathologist and are awaiting their full report. We will examine firearms training and policy material from the College of Policing and the MPS.
IOPC Regional Director Mel Palmer recently said:
"I send my condolences to the family and friends of Bryce Hodgson and all those present or affected by this tragic incident, including the occupants of the property and officers involved.
"The evidence gathered to date supports the officers’ accounts that they perceived there to be an immediate and serious threat to the occupants inside the house.
"The officers, who were presented with a dynamic situation, acted swiftly to gain entry into the house to prevent any further harm to the residents."
As part of our investigation, we are also examining any contact the MPS had with Mr Hodgson following his conviction for stalking in June 2023.
We have met with Mr Hodgson’s family and are keeping them regularly updated with progress in our investigation, which we expect to conclude in the summer.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/update-iopc-investigation-bywater-place-police-shooting
