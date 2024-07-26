Update on IOPC investigation into use of force arrest at Manchester Airport.

IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates yesterday said:

“We understand the widespread shock and concern that a video circulated on social media following the arrest of men by Greater Manchester Police at Manchester Airport has caused.

“We are grateful to those who have already been in touch with us and we have now set up a reporting line so that people who may have witnessed or filmed the incident can contact us. This will help as we build up a detailed picture of what happened on the day.”

“We have also received a further referral from Greater Manchester Police in relation to the incident which took place on Tuesday 23 July. The first, received earlier today concerned the use of force by an officer on a man who was detained on the ground. The second relates to the same officer’s use of PAVA spray on another man at the airport.

“We have met with members of the first man’s family today, some of whom were present during the incident, to explain our role and to listen to their concerns. We will keep them updated as our investigation continues.

“We will ensure a robust investigation, independent of police, is carried out to investigate the circumstances that led up to and during the incident at Terminal 2. We know many people have serious questions about what happened and we will work to provide those answers as quickly as we can."