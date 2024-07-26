Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Update on IOPC investigation into use of force arrest at Manchester Airport
Update on IOPC investigation into use of force arrest at Manchester Airport.
IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates yesterday said:
“We understand the widespread shock and concern that a video circulated on social media following the arrest of men by Greater Manchester Police at Manchester Airport has caused.
“We are grateful to those who have already been in touch with us and we have now set up a reporting line so that people who may have witnessed or filmed the incident can contact us. This will help as we build up a detailed picture of what happened on the day.”
“We have also received a further referral from Greater Manchester Police in relation to the incident which took place on Tuesday 23 July. The first, received earlier today concerned the use of force by an officer on a man who was detained on the ground. The second relates to the same officer’s use of PAVA spray on another man at the airport.
“We have met with members of the first man’s family today, some of whom were present during the incident, to explain our role and to listen to their concerns. We will keep them updated as our investigation continues.
“We will ensure a robust investigation, independent of police, is carried out to investigate the circumstances that led up to and during the incident at Terminal 2. We know many people have serious questions about what happened and we will work to provide those answers as quickly as we can."
IOPC investigators have already secured a significant amount of body worn video and CCTV footage which will be subject to detailed analysis. We will continue to follow other lines of enquiry as the investigation progresses.
Anyone with information about this incident can contact us by emailing Manchesterairport@policeconduct.gov.uk
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/update-iopc-investigation-use-force-arrest-manchester-airport
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
IOPC to investigate use of force during arrest at Manchester Airport25/07/2024 15:10:00
IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates said: “We can confirm we are independently investigating the level of force used by a Greater Manchester Police officer as part of an incident in which a number of men were arrested at Manchester Airport on Tuesday 23 July. We have been advised by the force that the officer has now been suspended from all duties.
Response to the London Stalking Review24/07/2024 12:20:00
IOPC Director General Rachel Watson responds to the publication of the London Victim Commissioner's stalking review
Investigation into use of force during arrest in Whitechapel, east London19/07/2024 16:20:00
We have begun an investigation into an incident where a man was arrested by officers from the Metropolitan Police in Whitechapel, east London last week.
IOPC statement in response to the Baird Inquiry Report19/07/2024 09:10:00
IOPC statement given yesterday in response to the Baird Inquiry Report.
Former Met Police detective would have been dismissed over an inappropriate relationship with a member of the public18/07/2024 16:25:00
A former Met Police detective who sent sexual messages to a woman in a vulnerable position would have been dismissed for gross misconduct had he not already resigned, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Final written warning for Derbyshire constable over use of force18/07/2024 12:25:00
A Derbyshire Constabulary officer received a final written warning from a disciplinary panel for his use of force on an 18-year-old man who was drunk and objecting to being dropped at the roadside in the early hours.
Witness appeal as IOPC investigates complaint over use of force by Nottinghamshire Police after road traffic collision16/07/2024 14:25:00
Two people who are believed to have filmed an incident in Nottingham are being urged to come forward to help an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), investigation into a complaint about police use of force following a road collision.
IOPC investigating police contact with Daniel Duffield prior to his death12/07/2024 16:15:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun an investigation into contact Daniel Duffield had with South Wales Police and Staffordshire Police, prior to the deaths of both Mr Duffield and Lauren Evans.
Former Beds staff member receives suspended prison sentence for corruption10/07/2024 15:10:00
A former Bedfordshire Police staff member has received a suspended prison sentence following an investigation into corruption allegations that was directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).