Update on IOPC investigation into West Mercia Police fatal shooting in Redditch

Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigators are continuing to gather and review evidence as part of our ongoing investigation into the fatal police shooting of Marcus Meade in Redditch on Christmas Eve.

We have collated detailed accounts from the police officers involved at the scene and the more senior officers who were in strategic command of the incident. We have gathered and are continuing to review a significant volume of police body worn video footage spanning the several hours that officers were outside the address. We have also received technical analysis of the police weapons involved.

IOPC investigators have met with members of Mr Meade’s family to express our sympathies and to update them on our progress. They have raised a number of complaints about police actions that day which will be examined as part of our investigation.

We are investigating the police strategy and tactics throughout the overall incident and officers’ actions and decision-making including any risk assessments of the situation, and whether relevant policies and procedures were followed. In particular we are considering the level of force used by officers and whether it was necessary, reasonable and proportionate in all the circumstances.

We are also looking atwhether officers properly took into account Mr Meade’s mental health issues and if Mr Meade’s race may have influenced any actions taken by police. Other complaints we are investigating include how police interacted with a member of Mr Meade’s family who attended Fownhope Close during the incident, the steps taken by police to communicate with Mr Meade’s family straight after his death, and if the date and time of the incident was a factor in the decisions made by the police.

IOPC Director Derrick Campbell said: “I offer my condolences again to Mr Meade’s family, and everyone affected by his death.

“We are working hard to establish all the circumstances surrounding what took place that day. I would like to reassure everyone in the community that our work will continue to be thorough, impartial, and independent of the police. Our investigation is progressing and there is a large amount of evidence that our investigators are continuing to gather and analyse. All the officers involved are being treated as witnesses and this will be kept under review as the investigation develops.

“While we have undertaken some door-to-door enquiries in the neighbourhood, we would still like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed events or have information that could assist our investigation.”

Anyone the IOPC hasn’t spoken to yet who believes they have any footage or witnessed anything relevant between 2pm to 8pm at Fownhope Close on 24 December, can contact us on our incident number: 0300 3030778 or email: fownhopeclose@policeconduct.gov.uk.

We are keeping in contact with the Coroner and an inquest into Mr Meade’s death has been opened and adjourned.