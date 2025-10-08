Welsh Government
Update on Menai Suspension Bridge
We are actively working with UK Highways A55 DBFO Ltd, to partially reopen the Menai Suspension Bridge to cars, motorcyclists, cyclists, and pedestrians in the coming days.
This partial reopening is expected to operate between the hours of 07:00-19:00hrs with a full closure overnight. During the hours of operation, the bridge will be limited to vehicles up to a 3-tonne weight limit, with traffic management and a single flow of traffic off the island in the morning and onto the island in the afternoon.
Cyclists will be expected to dismount when on the bridge and use the pedestrian footway.
Emergency access arrangements for ambulances not able to cross the Britannia Bridge will be in place.
Discussions are ongoing with UK Highways A55 DBFO Ltd and North Wales Police and confirmation of timescales and enforcement will be provided as soon as a plan is fully agreed.
Work is taking place in parallel to undertake the necessary repairs to the bolts. We will continue to provide regular updates when further information is available.
We apologise for the inconvenience caused to the local community and thank everyone for their continued patience as we work to resolve this urgent matter.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/update-menai-suspension-bridge
