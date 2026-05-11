Update on Menai Suspension Bridge work

The second phase of work on the Menai Suspension Bridge is progressing following the installation of the scaffold under the bridge known as the Aerotruss.

In order to undertake works to address an immediate safety risk posed by unsecured communication cables beneath the bridge, and to put in measures to ensure the safety of the workforce on the bridge, a short full closure of the bridge will take place next week with a lane closure before and after.

The cables, which provide communications links with Anglesey and Ireland, must be secured before further work can continue. This work will be done with BT.

A single lane closure will be in place from 13th May 2026 until 22nd May 2026 between 10am and 6pm each day. Traffic lights will be in place to manage traffic during this time. The Full Bridge Closure will be from 2pm Friday the 15th May until 6pm Saturday the 16th of May.

Pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will be able to cross the bridge during the closure.

Diversion during the closure will be available via the Britannia Bridge.

Every effort will be made to minimize disruption while this important work is carried out, and we thank the community for their continued patience.

Enforcement of the 7.5 tonne weight limit remains essential for maintaining safe operation of the bridge while works are underway. If a vehicle above this limit crosses the bridge it then has to be closed for a full inspection.

Adherence to the speed limit on the bridge is also essential for the safety of the workforce.

Highway standards and management(Sub-topic)