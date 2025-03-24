YPO
|Printable version
Update on National Insurance Contributions
In the Autumn Budget presented on October 30th, 2024, Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced key National insurance changes, which will apply to all payments made to workers from April 6th, 2025.
The key changes which will take effect from April 6th are as:
- The rate of employers NICs will rise by 1.2 percentage points, moving from 13.8% to 15%.
- The threshold at which employers are required to pay national insurance contributions has been decreased from £9,100 down to £5000 per year.
In accordance with the call-off terms and conditions of the framework agreement, worker pay and statutory charges are included within the contract price. Whilst the responsibility to pay the NI in accordance with legislation lies with the Provider, the employer is liable for the cost of the NI (including any increases). Ultimately, this is a contractual matter to be agreed upon between the Contracting Authority and the Provider but this change does not permit Providers to increase their fees or recoup costs against the Contracting Authority and YPO. Under no circumstances may suppliers exceed their tendered fee but the total cost payable by the Contracting Authority will increase as a result.
At YPO, we are committed to keeping you informed about any changes that may impact workers provided through our Managing Recruitment and Resourcing framework (1140) and previous iterations of the framework (942, 569).
If you have any questions regarding this update, please do not hesitate to get in touch HRSolutions@ypo.co.uk.
Original article link: https://www.ypo.co.uk/news-and-events/news/update-on-national-insurance-contributions
|Events
Latest News from
YPO
Currys Partnership Powers Up Schools11/03/2025 13:25:00
We’ve partnered with leading electronics retailer Currys Business to make electronics equipment more readily available to schools and public sector organisations.
Holly Wins Apprentice of The Year24/02/2025 12:15:00
As YPO celebrated National Apprenticeship Week (NAW), bringing together apprentices, learning providers and employers to celebrate the value, benefit, and opportunity they bring, one of our very own apprentices received an award.
Tara runs London Marathon for NSPCC17/01/2025 11:25:00
A YPO staff member is taking part in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity by running this year’s London Marathon, aiming to raising over £2,000 for the NSPCC, after witnessing the charity’s life-changing impact for children in the local area.
Household food waste collections to be introduced03/12/2024 09:05:00
Local Authorities are to introduce weekly food waste collections to all households in England by 31 March 2026.
YPO Sponsors Wakefield Light Up29/10/2024 14:05:00
YPO are thrilled to be partnering with Wakefield Council to be the main sponsor of this year’s Light Up Wakefield.
YPO hosts CIPS to discuss Procurement Act 202318/10/2024 13:05:00
YPO recently held a collaborative event with The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS) hosted at our Wakefield headquarters.
Procurement Act 2023 update16/09/2024 10:05:00
The Cabinet Office has announced that the Procurement Act 2023 will now commence on 24 February 2025 - a delay of four months from the original go-live date of 28 October 2024 to allow time for a new National Procurement Policy Statement (NPPS) to be produced.
A helping hand with your school essentials03/09/2024 12:15:00
YPO is thrilled to announce a price freeze on 50 essential items until 2025, saving our customers over £1million+.