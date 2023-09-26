Ofcom
|Printable version
Update on Ofcom investigations into broadcaster campaigns
In July we opened investigations into GB News and Greatest Hits Radio for their respective ‘Don’t Kill Cash’ and ‘Face the Family’ campaigns. This article has been updated to reflect the fact we have now opened further investigations into these broadcasters relating to those campaigns.
Rule 5.4 of the Ofcom Broadcasting Code requires all broadcasters to ensure that their programmes – whatever their genre – exclude all expressions of the views and opinions of the person providing the service on matters of political and industrial controversy or current public policy. This reflects the statutory requirements in the Communications Act 2003 as set by Parliament.
Ofcom guidance explains the 'person providing the service' is the licensee, the company officers and persons with an editorial responsibility for the service – rather than the individual presenters or guests that appear in the broadcaster’s programming.
Our investigations do not seek to question the merits of the specific campaigns.
Update on new investigations, Monday 25 September 2023
We yesterday launched five further investigations relating to the Don't Kill Cash campaign on GB News. The additional programmes we are investigating, under the same rules as above, are:
- Breakfast with Eamonn and Isabel, GB News, 6 Jul 23
- Patrick Christys, GB News, 6 Jul 23
- Britain’s Newsroom, GB News, 11 Jul 23
- Britain’s Newsroom, GB News, 5 Jul 23
- The Live Desk, GB News, 17 Aug 23
We have also opened four investigations into the following Greatest Hits Radio programmes airing the ‘Face the Family’ campaign:
- News, Greatest Hits Radio, 13 Apr 23 – This investigation replaces that previously announced in Broadcast Bulletin 478 which referred to ‘Ken Bruce, Greatest Hits Radio, 13 April 2023’.
- News, Greatest Hits Radio, 14 Apr 23
- News, Greatest Hits Radio, 17 Apr 23
- News, Greatest Hits Radio, 21 Apr 23
Contact the media team
If you are a journalist wishing to contact Ofcom's media team:
Call: +44 (0) 300 123 1795 (journalists only)
Send us your enquiry (journalists only)
If you are a member of the public wanting advice or to complain to Ofcom:
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/news-centre/2023/update-on-Ofcom-investigations-into-broadcaster-campaigns
Latest News from
Ofcom
Ofcom welcomes the Online Safety Bill passing final stage in parliament20/09/2023 15:15:00
The Online Safety Bill has now passed all its parliamentary stages and will soon achieve Royal Assent, meaning it will then become law. At that point, Ofcom will formally take on our role as the regulator for online safety.
Ofcom finds GB News in breach of due impartiality rules18/09/2023 15:15:15
An Ofcom investigation has today concluded that an episode of Saturday Morning with Esther and Phil, which aired on GB News on 11 March 2023, breached due impartiality rules.
International regulators come together to discuss online safety on a global scale13/09/2023 14:15:00
This week Ofcom hosted the first annual meeting of the Global Online Safety Regulators Network (GOSRN), which brings together regulators from Europe, Asia, Africa and the Pacific to discuss solutions to global online safety challenges.
Faster full-fibre broadband now available to over half of UK homes08/09/2023 09:20:00
Our latest Connected Nations report shines a light on mobile coverage and broadband availability across the UK – revealing full-fibre broadband is now on offer to the majority of UK homes.
Ofcom to produce potential options for the future of the universal postal service05/09/2023 15:15:15
Ofcom is laying the groundwork for providing advice on how the universal postal service might need to evolve to better reflect the changing needs of postal users.
Learning the lessons from Ofcom’s recent competition law decision on information exchange05/09/2023 10:15:00
Earlier this year we published Ofcom’s final decision in a competition case, which resulted in us fining Sepura £1.5m for breaching competition law.
TV clips on social media – what they mean for broadcast complaints24/08/2023 10:20:00
Social media is changing how we see and engage with TV content. It’s increasingly common to see clips from TV shows popping up on our timelines and feeds, allowing us to get a glimpse of a programme, even if we didn’t watch it in full at the time it was broadcast.
Many adults would struggle to understand video-sharing platforms’ rules - kids have even less chance09/08/2023 10:10:00
Today’s report Regulating Video-Sharing Platforms (VSPs) lifts the lid, for the first time, on how easy it is for people to access, use and understand the terms and conditions set by six platforms: BitChute, Brand New Tube, OnlyFans, Snapchat, TikTok and Twitch.