Update on recruitment of FCA Chair and interim arrangements

The recruitment campaign to appoint the next Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) Chair was recently (04 February 2022) launched by HM Treasury, replacing Charles Randell who is stepping down as Chair of the FCA and the PSR in Spring 2022.

Recruitment campaign to appoint next Financial Conduct Authority Chair launched

Richard Lloyd announced as interim FCA Chair

Aidene Walsh announced as interim Chair of the Payment Systems Regulator (PSR)

Richard Lloyd, the FCA’s Senior Independent Director, has been announced as interim Chair of the FCA from 1 June 2022 until the next permanent Chair takes up their post. This follows his recent reappointment for a second three-year term on the FCA Board, commencing on 1 April 2022

Richard is an experienced Board member; his previous roles include Executive Director at Which? and Chief Executive of Consumers International. He is also a founding trustee of the Money and Mental Health Policy Institute. He was awarded an OBE in 2019 for services to the economy and consumer rights.

The FCA has also appointed Aidene Walsh as interim Chair of the Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) from 1 April 2022 until the next permanent PSR Chair takes up their post.

Aidene has been a Non-Executive Director on the PSR Board since June 2020 and is an Executive Director at Banking Competition Remedies Ltd (BCR). She has previously served as Chief Executive Officer of The Fairbanking Foundation, and has held senior roles at Lloyds Banking Group, RBS, ABN Amro and Citigroup.

The Economic Secretary to the Treasury, John Glen, recently said:

I would like thank Charles Randell for his leadership of the FCA and PSR during an important and challenging period. I am grateful to Richard Lloyd and Aidene Walsh for agreeing to serve as interim Chairs of the FCA and PSR respectively. These interim arrangements will ensure a smooth transition following Charles’ departure, and will provide strong leadership whilst the process of appointing permanent successors is completed. It is now a pivotal time for the FCA. The next Chair will contribute significantly to the success of the UK’s financial services sector and the government looks forward to appointing them in due course.

The Treasury recently published the job advert for the appointment of the next FCA Chair. The Advisory Assessment Panel will comprise Charles Roxburgh (HMT Second Permanent Secretary, Panel Chair), Gwyneth Nurse (HMT Director General, Financial Services), Alison Brittain (CEO, Whitbread, Senior Independent Panel Member), Ron Kalifa (Chair, Network International, Independent Panel Member) and Richard Lloyd (FCA Senior Independent Director).

The Treasury has a strong commitment to diversity and equality of opportunity, and welcomes applications from candidates irrespective of their background, gender, race, sexual orientation, disability, religion, or age, providing they meet the required criteria.

A separate campaign for the appointment of the next PSR Chair will be launched in due course.

Further information: