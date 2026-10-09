Homeless Link
|Printable version
Update on supported accommodation regulations and the Supported Housing Advisory Panel
Last month, Homeless Link’s Policy Team attended a meeting with the Supported Housing Advisory Panel organised by the APPG for Ending Homelessness.
We were keen to understand how the Panel are feeding into the Government’s work to implement the Supported Housing (Regulatory Oversight) Act (SHROA), hear any updates they were able to provide, and ensure they are aware of key issues facing homelessness services.
The Supported Housing Advisory Panel
The Panel has been established as a requirement of SHROA. Its purpose is to provide the Minister with responsibility for supported housing and relevant officials with independent, expert advice and insight on matters relating to all forms of supported housing. These topics include:
- implementation of the Act and associated reforms
- current and emerging issues in any form of supported accommodation
- impacts of government policy on residents, providers and local authorities
- risks, challenges, and unintended consequences affecting the quality, safety, viability and supply of supported housing.
The Panel is chaired by Sir David Pearson. Sir David attended the APPG meeting, along with Panel members Charlotte Talbott (Emmaus) and Pete Smith (The Housing Network).
The Panel are keen for their work to be conducted as transparently as possible and so the APPG has made the minutes of our meeting with them public.
Topics being considered by the Panel
The Panel outlined that their initial priorities are:
- The access to and supply of supported accommodation, with an initial priority of local supported housing strategies
- Licensing and quality, with an initial priority of the licensing regulations including how they interact with other regulations and regulatory regimes
- Resident voice and ensuring the implementation of SHROA is informed by lived experience
- Work on the particularly acute issues facing Birmingham
- The Treasury Value for Money review of homelessness (which includes supported housing)
- A review of data and information
- Engagement with stakeholders, interested parties and those with expertise.
During the meeting, we discussed the importance of supported housing in being able to achieve the Government’s targets around rough sleeping, and how it was crucial that those offered a route off the streets could access a suitable pathway that meets their needs. Concerns were raised that delays to the implementation of SHROA had caused a number of issues, including meaning that regulations would not be in place to help ensure that the injection of new funding was being put to best use.
Another key point of discussion was the potential for significant variation in the quality of local authority needs assessments and local supported housing strategies. The Panel confirmed that they are looking into this issue.
The Panel also confirmed that they are taking another look at the non-Registered Provider subsidy loss issue affecting many providers and local authorities, after it was not addressed in the SHROA consultation.
Attendees raised the many challenges caused by the lack of revenue funding for the support element of supported housing, and how this is not a sustainable system. We highlighted that the Panel should consider how current supply of high-quality supported housing can be protected, as well as looking at its future viability and expansion, and the current and ongoing issue of Housing Benefit being denied to legitimate providers, with excessive levels of scrutiny putting services at risk. The Panel agreed to add this to their agenda.
The latest on SHROA
Changes to the Government seem to have further delayed the implementation of SHROA. The latest we have heard is that MHCLG are nearly ready to consult on a draft of the regulations needed to bring SHROA into force, but this has been held up while the new Homelessness Minister is briefed and has the opportunity to input.
Local authorities should be working to produce their Local Supported Housing Strategies by the deadline of end of March 2027. We don’t yet have a date for the implementation of SHROA, which we still understand will be some point in 2027.
In the meantime, we are continuing to highlight the outstanding issues facing the homelessness supported housing sector with officials, Parliamentarians and other stakeholders. Read our previous blog for a reminder of the changes made by the Government’s consultation response and the issues that remain unaddressed.
If you have an example to share about the challenges in your area, please get in touch with Alex Worrell using the details below.
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/update-on-supported-accommodation-regulations-and-the-supported-housing-advisory-panel/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
Government announces new Housing Benefit rules for supported housing and temporary accommodation residents05/10/2026 15:20:00
The Government has announced that new rules coming into force today, Monday 5th October 2026, will change how Housing Benefit is calculated for residents in supported housing and temporary accommodation – meaning they can keep more of what they earn when they start work or increase their hours, without facing a drop in their Housing Benefit income.
Homeless Link turns 25: a conversation with the organisation’s original Chairperson, Sir Brian Pomeroy05/10/2026 14:25:00
To mark Homeless Link’s 25th anniversary, Senior Communications Manager, Louise Weaver, spoke with Sir Brian Pomeroy, the organisation’s original Chair, about how Homeless Link came into being, what the early years were like, and what lessons still resonate for the sector today.
Reflections on Labour Party Conference and the opportunities ahead01/10/2026 16:25:00
When the Prime Minister walked out to make his speech at Labour Party Conference, we were confident homelessness was going to be quite literally centre stage.
Homeless Link supports webinar with Homelessness Minister01/10/2026 11:20:00
On Tuesday 22nd September Homeless Link supported a webinar by Minister for Homelessness Florence Eshalomi, which gave the homelessness sector an opportunity to meet the Minister and hear her answer some of your questions.
Winter vaccinations for people experiencing homelessness: new resources and webinar30/09/2026 14:10:00
In conjunction with Groundswell, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has produced communication materials to help support access to the winter vaccination programme for people experiencing homelessness: individuals sleeping rough, or staying in hostels/night shelters.
Homeless Link call for investment in frontline homelessness services at Labour Party Conference29/09/2026 16:25:00
Homeless Link have co-hosted an event at Labour Party Conference, during which a panel with a range of expertise called on Government to make the political choices needed to end rough sleeping and other types of homelessness.
New Going Beyond Podcast: what makes an effective MDT?29/09/2026 10:30:00
Multi-disciplinary Team meetings (MDTs) are operational meetings that bring together professionals from different services and sectors to work collaboratively around the needs of an individual.
Breaking the Cycle guest blog: To end homelessness, we need Pet Inclusive Housing24/09/2026 11:25:00
Michelle Southern OBE, Founder and Chief Executive of Street Paws, on why pet inclusive housing will be key in turning the Government's ambitions of ending rough sleeping into action. As with all articles in our Breaking the Cycle series, the views expressed by the author are their own.