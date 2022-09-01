National Archives
Update on temporary withdrawal of record series FCO 141
When we last updated you on Tuesday 2 August, we stated that we were waiting for the results of additional tests that we had commissioned. We have now received the results and are working through them with the company who conducted the tests.
We are aware that there are people who are waiting to access the FCO 141 for professional, academic and personal research and we can assure you that providing access once again is a priority for us. We understand that you will be disappointed that we have not been able to give you a date for access but we want to assure you that we are analysing the results and working to produce updated handling procedures that ensure the safety of our staff and researchers.
We will provide another update by the end of September. Thank you for your patience and for bearing with us.
