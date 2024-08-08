Financial Conduct Authority
Update on the Bank of England and FCA Memorandum of Understanding for supervision of market infrastructure
The Bank of England and the FCA co-operate on the supervision of financial market infrastructures (FMIs). The authorities consulted with FMIs to assess how that co-operation is working.
Following the responses the authorities have concluded that the arrangements for co-operation remain effective and in line with the existing Memorandum of Understanding. Both authorities have committed to continuing their approach going forward.
