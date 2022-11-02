Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Update on the Big Nature Impact Fund
The appointment of fund managers for the Big Nature Impact Fund.
Today (Wednesday 2nd November) the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has appointed Federated Hermes and Finance Earth as preferred fund managers to develop a new public-private impact fund to invest in restoring nature: the Big Nature Impact Fund. This follows a competitive procurement exercise.
Defra will play a supporting role in the fund by providing seed investment and an active role in setting the fund’s mandate and governance through a Limited Partnership Agreement with the fund managers and other investors. The fund managers will now commence engagement with investors and project developers.
Further details on the fund and Defra’s investment will be set out in due course.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/update-on-the-big-nature-impact-fund
