Update on the Chair of the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR)
Richard Hughes yesterday (1 December) wrote to the Chancellor to resign as Chair of the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).
The Chancellor has thanked him for his dedicated public service and leadership of the OBR. (PDF, 88.4 KB, 1 page)
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves yesterday said:
I want to thank Richard Hughes for his public service and for leading the Office for Budget Responsibility over the past five years and for his many years of public service.
This government is committed to protecting the independence of the OBR and the integrity of our fiscal framework and institutions.
The Treasury will launch a competitive external recruitment process in the coming weeks to appoint a new Chair.
As with all appointments to the Budget Responsibility Committee, the appointment of the new Chair will be made by the Chancellor and will be subject to the consent of the Treasury Committee.
