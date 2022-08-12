Welsh Government
|Printable version
Update on ‘the constitutional future of Wales’
The Independent Commission on the Constitutional Future of Wales wants you to have your say.
Since its launch the commission has received a lot of interest from individuals who want to contribute. We launched the Have your say survey in March as a means of allowing people the opportunity to share their views from the ‘get-go’.
Since then, over 1800 people have responded to our invitation to ‘have your say’ and we continue to get a steady flow of respondents.
As well as hearing from those with an interest in these matters, we are also beginning to hear from people who are new to the conversation. This is really important to us and we want to build on the momentum we’ve made so far.
As a result of this continued engagement, we will be keeping the survey open for the time being so people can continue to share their views.
Views received before the end of July will be reflected in our interim report. It will also include our community engagement funded activity and the evidence we’ve heard from a wide range of individuals and groups. Responses to the survey after this point will inform the work of the commission in 2023 and be reflected in its final report.
Our engagement will continue throughout the duration of the commission, right up until the end of 2023. We are developing new opportunities to get involved with the work of the commission. We want to continue the conversation with people from all walks of life and in every corner of Cymru.
Keep following to stay updated!
Related Links
Original article link: https://gov.wales/update-constitutional-future-wales
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Donkeys, dolphins and saxifrages get helping hand with £15million extra funding for nature12/08/2022 11:05:00
Minister for Climate Change Julie James has announced nearly £15million for landowners and managers who want to improve biodiversity to help Wales fight the climate and nature emergencies.
Wales’ Cultural Recovery Fund provided a lifeline to the sector, new report10/08/2022 16:25:00
The Welsh Government’s £108 million Cultural Recovery Fund was fundamental to the survival of many cultural organisations in Wales during the COVID-19 pandemic which helped safeguarded 2,700 FTE jobs, a new report has shown.
Hospitality can offer rewarding careers10/08/2022 15:25:00
The hospitality industry offers rewarding, varied and exciting careers Minister for Rural Affairs and North Wales Lesley Griffiths said on a visit to Dylan’s restaurant in Llandudno.
Croeso – Anglesey Agricultural Show returns09/08/2022 11:10:00
One of Wales’ premier agricultural shows, the Anglesey Show, is making a welcome return this week which is good news for the farming industry and wider community Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths said ahead of visiting the event.
How can we help Welsh speakers make more use of online services in Welsh?08/08/2022 14:05:00
An address by Jeremy Miles, Minister for Education and the Welsh Language.
£1.85 million fund to tackle sticky situation caused by chewing gum staining08/08/2022 11:05:00
A new £1.85 million scheme is helping five local authorities in Wales to tackle chewing gum staining.
Launch of the Commission for Welsh-speaking Communities04/08/2022 14:05:00
Jeremy Miles, Minister for Education and the Welsh Language.
New actions to protect Welsh-speaking communities04/08/2022 11:05:00
The Minister for Education and Welsh Language yesterday provided a preview of the actions which are part of the Welsh Government’s plans to safeguard communities where Welsh is the main language and where there are large numbers of second homes.