Update on the International Civil Aviation Organization Council elections 2025
The UK is re-elected to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council and welcomes the decision of the Assembly to reject Russia's candidacy.
The UK is honoured to have been successfully re-elected to Part 1 of the Council. A position that we have held since the organisation’s inception.
Membership of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council provides the UK with the best means to drive forward essential policy on ensuring the safety, security and sustainability of global aviation, delivering for UK passengers and industry. We will also use our position to hold those who violate ICAO’s rules to account.
The UK further welcomes the decision by Assembly to reject Russia’s attempts to join the ICAO Council. The 193 State ICAO Assembly has sent a strong and clear message that those who violate international law will be held to account and cannot expect to serve in leadership roles.
Russia’s continued breaches of the Chicago Convention (ICAO’s founding treaty) have threatened the safety and security of international aviation as well as the lives of civilian passengers.
