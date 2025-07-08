Update on the Leadership of UK Statistics Authority and the Office for National Statistics

An update following Sir Robert Devereux’s review of the Office of National Statistics.

On 26 June Sir Robert Devereux’s review of the Office of National Statistics was published.

The UK Statistics Authority and the Cabinet Office have accepted his findings and conclusions, including his recommendation to appoint an additional Permanent Secretary temporarily to lead the day to day operations of the department.

We yesterday launched an internal expression of interest for this new Permanent Secretary role. It closes on 21 July. This will be open to existing Directors General and Permanent Secretaries. This vital role will be responsible for leading the ONS’ operational business and restoring much needed trust and confidence in the department.

In parallel we have also begun the process to find the next National Statistician and will shortly appoint a search partner to support us on this critical appointment leading our national government statistical service.

Last month Sir Robert Chote informed the Cabinet Office of his intention to step down as UKSA Chair in the autumn to take up the role of President of Trinity College, Oxford. A campaign to appoint his successor will be launched within the next few weeks.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Pat McFadden, yesterday said: