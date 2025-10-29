Update on the UK-Switzerland Services Mobility Agreement

The UK and Switzerland have agreed a further extension to the existing UK-Switzerland Services Mobility Agreement (SMA) to cover the next 4 years, up to 31 December 2029.

The extension will ensure that businesses and services providers in the UK and in Switzerland have the certainty they need to continue to make use of this arrangement, while we are negotiating a permanent solution to this in the Free Trade Agreement. This follows the announcement in November 2022 to extend the agreement.

The SMA allows UK professionals to travel freely to Switzerland and to work and deliver services visa-free for up to 90 days per year. The agreement also ensures UK professionals will not face economic interests tests or be required to secure work permits during these first 90 days of service supply.

The agreement also allows Swiss professionals to come to the UK and provide services under contract in a number of key skilled sectors through the UK’s service supplier visa for up to 12 months. This supports broader trade in vital industries of the UK economy, including finance, consultancy, legal services, the tech sector and the creative industries.