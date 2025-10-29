Department for Business & Trade
|Printable version
Update on the UK-Switzerland Services Mobility Agreement
The UK and Switzerland have agreed a further extension to the existing UK-Switzerland Services Mobility Agreement (SMA) to cover the next 4 years, up to 31 December 2029.
The extension will ensure that businesses and services providers in the UK and in Switzerland have the certainty they need to continue to make use of this arrangement, while we are negotiating a permanent solution to this in the Free Trade Agreement. This follows the announcement in November 2022 to extend the agreement.
The SMA allows UK professionals to travel freely to Switzerland and to work and deliver services visa-free for up to 90 days per year. The agreement also ensures UK professionals will not face economic interests tests or be required to secure work permits during these first 90 days of service supply.
The agreement also allows Swiss professionals to come to the UK and provide services under contract in a number of key skilled sectors through the UK’s service supplier visa for up to 12 months. This supports broader trade in vital industries of the UK economy, including finance, consultancy, legal services, the tech sector and the creative industries.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/update-on-the-uk-switzerland-services-mobility-agreement--2
Latest News from
Department for Business & Trade
Update on an enhanced Free Trade Agreement with Switzerland28/10/2025 16:10:00
Update following round 8 of negotiations on an enhanced Free Trade Agreement with Switzerland.
New bereavement and pregnancy protections to be shaped by businesses and workers23/10/2025 13:05:00
Consultations launched on key Make Work Pay measures including protections for pregnant women and new mothers at work, bereavement leave and trade union reforms
UK showcases digital trade leadership at global business meeting23/10/2025 11:25:00
UK showcases digital trade leadership at global business meeting in Germany.
Regional Investment Summit delivers almost £800m boost to West Midlands, creating hundreds of jobs22/10/2025 12:20:00
Hundreds of jobs in the West Midlands are set to be created after almost £800m of investment was announced at yesterday’s Regional Investment Summit.
Regional Investment Summit delivers almost a thousand jobs for UK communities22/10/2025 11:20:00
Nearly a thousand jobs are to be created in a major boost to communities across the UK after over 10 billion in investments were yesterday announced at the first Regional Investment Summit.
From £5k start-up to global exporter: Leeds businesswoman breaks into North American markets22/10/2025 10:10:10
Yorkshire’s Tilz Prosperitas is ready to deliver to Europe and take on new clients in the US and Canada thanks to flexible finance following government referral.
Growth placed at the heart of regulators’ remit alongside new measures to boost scrutiny and transparency21/10/2025 16:10:00
Business Secretary sets out new stronger duty for regulators to ensure they better prioritise helping businesses go for growth
Business Secretary calls for Investment, Innovation, and Regional Prosperity21/10/2025 14:20:00
Business Secretary Peter Kyle spoke at the Regional Investment Summit in Birmingham on 21 October 2025.