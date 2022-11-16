Update on TV complaints we've received this week

This week, we received 1,968 complaints about ITV’s I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

The majority of complainants – around 1,100 - objected to Matt Hancock’s presence in the jungle. Other viewers expressed concerns about how he was being treated by the other contestants.

It’s worth being aware that under our rules, in principle - and taking into account freedom of expression - there's no ban on any particular person taking part in programmes. However, if the mere presence of a person is likely to cause offence, we would expect broadcasters to take steps to mitigate or justify that offence. How they do that editorially, is up to them.

We also had 112 complaints this week about Coronation Street which relate to a storyline about racial violence.

As usual, we'll be assessing all these complaints against our broadcasting rules, before deciding whether or not to investigate.

Every week we publish a list of programmes that have received more than 50 standards complaints.