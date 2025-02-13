Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
Update on UK Syria sanctions regime: Minister Doughty statement
Written statement to the House of Commons on adapting the UK's Syria sanctions regime following the fall of Assad’s dictatorship late last year.
Today I am updating the House on the future of the UK’s Syria sanctions regime following the welcome fall of Assad’s dictatorship late last year.
Sanctions remain a powerful foreign and security policy tool, and this Government is committed to maximising their impact, which includes reviewing their use in light of changing circumstances.
Therefore, I am pleased to inform the House that the Government will bring forward measures in the coming months adapting the Syria sanctions regime, including amendments to the Syria Regulations, which Members of Parliament will have the opportunity to debate.
We are making these changes to support the Syrian people in re-building their country and promote security and stability. They will include the relaxation of restrictions that apply to the energy, transport and finance sectors, and provisions to further support humanitarian delivery.
The Government remains determined to hold Bashar al-Assad and his associates to account for their actions against the people of Syria. We will ensure that asset freezes and travel bans imposed on members of the former regime remain in force.
In this way, the FCDO will continue to use sanctions in a manner that is targeted, proportionate and robust to hold accountable those responsible for atrocious crimes committed during Assad’s reign and to support what we hope will be Syria’s transition to a more secure, prosperous and stable future.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/update-on-uk-syria-sanctions-regime-minister-doughty-statement
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
A key Russian cybercrime syndicate responsible for aiding merciless ransomware attacks around the world has been targeted by new UK sanctions.12/02/2025 15:20:00
A key Russian cybercrime syndicate responsible for aiding merciless ransomware attacks around the world has been targeted by new UK sanctions.
New UK sanctions target Russian cybercrime network12/02/2025 10:25:00
A key Russian cybercrime syndicate responsible for aiding merciless ransomware attacks around the world has been targeted by new UK sanctions.
The UK remains committed to achieving justice for survivors of Daesh crimes: UK statement at the UN Security Council11/02/2025 14:10:00
Statement given yesterday by Fergus Eckersley, UK Minister Counsellor, at the UN Security Council meeting on threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.
The UK launches flagship SPIRIT programme to drive social recovery in Ukraine10/02/2025 16:10:00
In collaboration with Government of Ukraine, UNICEF and the World Bank, £25m of UK funding will support an inclusive and sustainable social recovery in Ukraine.
UK to drive international cooperation on irregular migration as host of Western Balkans Summit10/02/2025 11:25:00
The UK will host Western Balkans leaders for the Berlin Process Summit in Autumn 2025.
Tajikistan Parliamentary Elections: Joint Statement to the OSCE07/02/2025 14:10:00
UK and others regret cancellation of OSCE election observation and call on Tajikistan to engage constructively with ODIHR.
New UK support for Ukraine drives forward 100 Year Partnership05/02/2025 12:15:00
The UK will boost Ukrainian grain supplies to Syria as the Foreign Secretary drives forward the 100 Year Partnership on visit to Kyiv.
New partnerships for growth: FCDO Minister's speech at the LSE04/02/2025 10:20:00
FCDO Minister for Development Anneliese Dodds yesterday gave a keynote speech to the UK financial sector at the London Stock Exchange today on partnerships for growth.
E3 Foreign Ministers' statement on the implementation of legislation against United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA)03/02/2025 14:10:00
Statement from the Foreign Ministers of the UK, France and Germany on the implementation of legislation against United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (31 January 2025).