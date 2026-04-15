Insolvency Service
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Update: Speciality Steel UK Limited
The Official Receiver has announced a period of exclusivity with a preferred bidder for the company.
The Official Receiver has confirmed a major step toward the sale of Speciality Steel UK, which includes sites at Rotherham and Stocksbridge, following the company’s liquidation last August.
A period of exclusivity has been agreed with a preferred bidder, marking the next stage of a future sale agreement.
This is expected to last approximately five weeks, during which the preferred bidder will progress their bid.
SSUK was wound up in August 2025, with the Official Receiver administering the liquidation, including activity at the steelworks.
Employees have been informed.
The Official Receiver will look to complete the sale at the earliest opportunity.
For more information regarding the liquidation of Speciality Steel UK Limited, go to: Speciality Steel UK Limited in Liquidation: information for creditors, sub-contractors, customers and suppliers. - GOV.UK
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/update-speciality-steel-uk-limited
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