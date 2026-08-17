Update to Bona Vacantia Land and Buildings guidelines

Update to Refer Bona Vacantia Land or Buildings (BVC2) and Apply to buy a Freehold Reversion (BVC4) guidelines.

The Bona Vacantia Division has today published revised Refer Bona Vacantia Land or Buildings (BVC2) and Apply to buy a Freehold Reversion (BVC4) guidelines.

This is to incorporate increases in the indicative charges relating to the District Valuer fees where there is a requirement for a valuation to be obtained in relation to the Land/Buildings or Freehold/Leasehold Reversion.