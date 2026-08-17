Government Legal Department
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Update to Bona Vacantia Land and Buildings guidelines
Update to Refer Bona Vacantia Land or Buildings (BVC2) and Apply to buy a Freehold Reversion (BVC4) guidelines.
The Bona Vacantia Division has today published revised Refer Bona Vacantia Land or Buildings (BVC2) and Apply to buy a Freehold Reversion (BVC4) guidelines.
This is to incorporate increases in the indicative charges relating to the District Valuer fees where there is a requirement for a valuation to be obtained in relation to the Land/Buildings or Freehold/Leasehold Reversion.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/update-to-bona-vacantia-land-and-buildings-guidelines
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