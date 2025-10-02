Department for Science, Innovation & Technology
Update to the Innovation Clusters Map
Statement given yesterday from Lord Vallance, Minister for Science, Innovation, Research and Nuclear, on the Innovation Clusters Map.
I’m delighted to introduce this major update of DSIT’s Innovation Clusters Map.
Clusters of innovation excellence – where innovative businesses, academics, investors and local leaders come together – span the length and breadth of the UK. They drive scientific discoveries, technological breakthroughs, and innovation-led economic growth.
The Innovation Clusters Map will support the objective we set out in our modern Industrial Strategy to prioritise government support for innovation in the highest-potential sectors and the city regions and clusters where they are concentrated. This systematic approach to mapping these regional strengths will provide businesses and national and local policymakers with insight to make tailored interventions.
This update to the Innovation Cluster Map improves the depth and quality of data, expands the range of metrics and is better aligned with our modern Industrial Strategy. It reflects a more sophisticated understanding of what drives innovation – examining networks of firms, public investment and enabling infrastructure.
I look forward to seeing communities use this tool to help turn innovation into commercial success across every corner of the UK.
