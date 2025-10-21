Crown Commercial Service
Updated action plan for small and medium-sized enterprises
We have published our new small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) action plan which outlines how we are helping SMEs to win public sector business
Our new small and medium-sized enterprise action plan
Our latest Small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) action plan reaffirms our role in addressing and reducing barriers making it easier for SMEs to bid for government contracts. It also outlines how we are enabling customers to increase their spend with SMEs.
Seven actions we are taking to support small and medium-sized enterprises when bidding for public sector contracts
The updated plan details 7 improvements we will achieve within the next 12 to 18 months to reduce and remove barriers to SMEs bidding for government contracts.
The actions address the need for early consultation with SMEs, even before market engagement for a commercial agreement. This helps SMEs to understand the opportunities available to them; how they can get onto CCS commercial agreements, and what guidance and support is available. The actions are as follows:
- Encourage early networking opportunities
We will provide and help to support regional Government Meet the Buyer events. This will help SMEs to network and engage with CCS, other SMEs and public sector buying organisations early and increase their understanding of the opportunities and guidance available to them.
- Publish supplier specific articles and guidance
We will continue to write articles for our supplier specifics series. These articles will contain helpful advice and guidance from our experts and will address feedback gained from our SME community.
- Increase transparency of upcoming CCS agreements
We will publish a recorded overview of CCS agreements where tender release is expected in the next 6 months. This will help SMEs to prepare their bidding pipeline.
- Provide Public Sector Contract guidance
We will produce guidance to help SMEs navigate terms and conditions during the bidding window. This will help SMEs make better use of bidding time.
- Increase signposting to Central Digital Platform
We will help more small businesses find and use the CDP by pointing them to the support and guidance available on GOV.UK.
- Provide buyers with up to date spend data
We will provide buyers with comprehensive data which will help them to understand the SMEs available under live CCS agreements and track their spend with SMEs. This will help buyers to set and monitor their direct spend targets, further reducing procurement barriers for SMEs.
- Continuously improve internal processes to consistently consider SMEs throughout the procurement lifecycle
We will provide commercial agreements that highlight to buyers how SME needs and benefits have been considered, and how the agreement can support their SME goals
Richard Denney, Commercial Operations Director, and Senior Sponsor for SMEs, said:
“SMEs have always been a key component of the commercial agreements we create, recognising the benefits that they bring to our supply chains and, more broadly, the economy.
Our updated action plan sets out how and why SMEs should work with CCS, where to find opportunities and the actions we are taking to reduce and remove barriers for SMEs in bidding for contracts. This plan demonstrates how we are supporting our customers to improve the value and outcomes they deliver through their commercial activity.”
Find out more about our action plan
To find out more about how CCS is supporting suppliers of all sizes, read our action plan.
