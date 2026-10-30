Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
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Updated EHRC guidance explains the law and gives employers practical steps to prevent sexual and third-party harassment
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has today published updated guidance to help employers understand and meet stronger legal duties to prevent workplace harassment.
- Employers must take “all reasonable steps” to prevent sexual harassment of their workers from today, 30 October 2026
- Updated EHRC guidance includes practical measures such as risk assessments, behaviour-based training and action to reduce third party harassment
- Employers are reminded to consider heightened risks around workplace and social events, such as Halloween parties taking place this week
The equality regulator has refreshed its technical guidance on harassment at work as well as its concise 8-step guide for employers on preventing sexual harassment.
What is changing on 30 October 2026?
The guidance reflects new responsibilities for employers under the Employment Rights Act 2025 which take effect on 30 October 2026.
From today, the legal obligation on employers rises from taking “reasonable steps” to taking “all reasonable steps” to prevent the sexual harassment of their workers.
What should employers do about third-party harassment?
The EHRC’s updated guidance gives employers practical examples of preventative steps that may be reasonable for them to take. This includes action such as completing a risk assessment and providing behaviour-based training.
The guidance also explains employers’ responsibilities for preventing harassment by third parties, including customers, clients, contractors, service users, and members of the public. Practical steps to avoid this may include avoiding lone working and practical training for staff on how to de-escalate abusive or harassing behaviour.
Dr Mary-Ann Stephenson, Chair of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said:
“Everyone should be able to do their job free from harassment.
“The law now requires employers to take all reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment. This means looking at where risks arise, acting before incidents happen and checking that preventative measures are effective.
“As the equality regulator, it’s our job to help employers fully understand their responsibilities to protect their staff from harassment. Our updated guidance gives employers practical support to understand the law, providing examples of reasonable preventative steps that can be taken as well as information on preventing third-party harassment.
“We urge employers to read our updated guidance and make sure the right protections are in place.”
Related information
Original article link: https://www.equalityhumanrights.com/news/employers-urged-act-stronger-workplace-harassment-duties-take-effect
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