Updated guide to raising concerns about a charity

The Charity Commission for England and Wales yesterday published refreshed guidance and an updated online form to help anyone who wants to raise a concern about a charity.

The guidance ‘Raising a concern with the Charity Commission’ (CC47) sets out when to raise concerns about a charity with the Commission as well as what it can do or cannot do within its remit of helping charities in England and Wales be accountable, well-run and meet their legal obligations.

The guidance also covers where and how it can and will act and how it prioritises the most serious concerns that present risk of significant harm to, or abuse of, charities, their beneficiaries or assets or to trust and confidence in the sector.

Eight percent of 3679 concerns submitted by members of the public to the Commission during the last financial year could not be taken further as these were either beyond the Commission’s regulatory remit set by Parliament or had insufficient information.

The Commission’s updated guidance and forms aim to help people find the most appropriate route for raising any concerns, while being clear when it is unlikely to be able to act.

An improved online ‘raising a concern’ form on gov.uk for members of the public, which still allows evidence to be attached, now provides new signposting to make it easier for a charity’s trustees, employees and volunteers to raise concerns in the right way via alternative routes for whistleblowing, reports of serious incidents or matters of material significance.

Charity Commission Head of Intelligence & Risk, Kate Waring, yesterday said:

While things can go wrong – either intentionally or unintentionally – the vast majority of the 170,000 charities on the register are doing great work to make a positive difference. Trustees overwhelmingly act in their charity’s best interests, and we step in when they do not. It is important people can tell us when things are not right at a charity, and our refreshed guidance explains the sorts of concerns they can, and should, confidently bring to our attention. Both the improved guidance and online form also remind people about concerns that are for other regulators, so they can raise those with the right organisation. We have to prioritise our work to help us make the best use of the resources we’ve been given as a public body and to ensure proportionate regulation of a volunteer led sector.

The ‘Raising a concern with the Charity Commission’ guidance is available on gov.uk.

Notes to Editors:

The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its ambition is to be an expert regulator that is fair, balanced, and independent so that charity can thrive. This ambition will help to create and sustain an environment where charities further build public trust and ultimately fulfil their essential role in enhancing lives and strengthening society. Find out more The Commission’s suite of guidance for charities in England and Wales is on gov.uk Concerns about a charity can be raised with the appropriate authority on gov.uk The refreshed guidance can be found on gov.uk The updated form for raising concerns with the Charity Commission can be found here

Press office

Email pressenquiries@charitycommission.gov.uk

Out of hours press office contact number: 07785 748787