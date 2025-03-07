Updated industry guidance issued for food allergen information in the out-of-home sector

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued best practice industry guidance on providing allergen information to consumers with food hypersensitivities, encouraging information on food allergens to be available in writing in the out of home sector, for example restaurants, cafes, delis, market stalls and takeaways.

The guidance aims to support food businesses when providing information on the 14 food allergens to their customers, whilst helping to keep consumers safe. It applies to food businesses providing non-prepacked or ‘loose’ food in person or via online sales.

It follows a consultation on the guidance, as well as FSA research (Opens in a new window)and engagement with consumers and food businesses to better understand how food businesses could improve written information for consumers with food hypersensitivities.

‘We are still encouraging consumers to tell food business staff about any food allergies or intolerances, but we are now setting an expectation that businesses should provide written allergen information and encourage a conversation with their customers. This easy-to-use guidance will help businesses, like cafes and restaurants, provide allergen information in a more consistent and helpful way for people with food hypersensitivities. ‘By following the guidance, businesses can promote consumer confidence in their food businesses by ensuring consumers can understand the allergen information and ensure they don’t feel excluded from experiencing our vibrant food culture.’ Katie Pettifer, Chief Executive, Food Standards Agency

The updated guidance includes:

written allergen information should always be available for non-prepacked food alongside a conversation between servers and customers about their allergen requirements

examples of how to provide written allergen information

free tools to support businesses with implementation, such as allergy icons, an allergen matrix and a new allergy poster which food businesses can download and use on their own assets (e.g. menus and websites)

This updated guidance applies to businesses operating in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The publication of the guidance is the latest development since the FSA Board agreed in December 2023 to strengthen allergy information for consumers (Opens in a new window).