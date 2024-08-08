UPDATED: Man convicted of distributing a recording intending to stir up racial hatred

A man who livestreamed himself to a large online audience making derogatory comments towards migrants outside a hotel housing asylum seekers has been convicted.

Aaron Johnson, 32, livestreamed to around 2,000 people via YouTube while outside a hotel in Stockport on 5 August 2024.

Johnson provided commentary throughout his broadcast, which has since had 34,000 views, and used racist, insulting and abusive language.

He also swore at people staying at the hotel and threatened one man who confronted him about his conduct.

Johnson refused to give details to police at the hotel and was arrested. He later provided a ‘no comment’ interview.

At Manchester Magistrates’ Court yesterday, Johnson pleaded guilty to distributing a recording intending thereby to stir up racial hatred.

He was remanded in custody and will appear for sentence at Manchester Crown Court on 21 August 2024.

Nick Price, Director of Legal Services at the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “People thinking of disseminating or amplifying information online which is racially inflammatory should think again – online actions have real consequences.

“There is no place for trying to stir up racial hatred and violence online at any time, let alone during this disorder. We are working closely with local law enforcement agencies to identify offenders to be charged and prosecuted.

“The CPS will continue to act swiftly and robustly and ensure those responsible for such criminality are brought to justice.”