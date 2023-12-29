Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
UPDATED: Man fined for sending abusive email to Angela Rayner MP
A man who sent a vile and abusive email to MP Angela Rayner following the publication of a national newspaper article about the politician has been fined.
In October, David Perry, 66, pleaded guilty to a charge of sending grossly offensive communication to the MP in May last year.
In the email, Perry part referenced a Mail on Sunday article, published 10 days earlier, which suggested Ms Rayner had crossed and uncrossed her legs to distract Boris Johnson during Prime Minister’s Questions.
Perry made crude and offensive references to Ms Rayner’s appearance and accused her of being a “puppet of the industrial military complex”.
He added: “Please get off the news channels and go get a job in a fish factory.”
The email, which was sent to the constituency mailbox of Ms Rayner, was traced to Perry and he was arrested by Greater Manchester Police in July 2022.
In police interview, Perry accepted that the email address was his, but denied sending the email, claiming he had been hacked.
However, he was unable to produce any evidence to support his claims that his Wi-Fi or IT systems had been hacked by a third party.
In a victim personal statement, Ms Rayner said she was “appalled at the level of repugnant malice” directed towards her in the email and questioned why anyone would think it was acceptable to send such offensive words to a woman.
Perry, of Weybridge, Surrey, was today fined £700 and ordered to pay £300 in costs at Staines Magistrates' Court.
Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said: “Perry’s email was highly offensive and insulting to Ms Rayner, and his comments have no place in a civilised society.
“Neither she nor her constituency staff should have to be subjected to such vitriol – it is completely unacceptable.
“The public should know that they cannot simply send such grossly offensive communications without repercussions. Online communications can be traced and people breaking the law will be brought to justice."
Ms Rayner requested a Victim’s Right to Review (VRR) of the initial decision not to prosecute Perry, and that decision was then overturned.
Notes to editors
- David Perry, [DOB: 12.02.57], is of Weybridge, Surrey.
- Charges
- Sending grossly offensive communications under Section 127 of the Communications Act 2003.
- A guilty plea to sending indecent communications under Section 127 of the Communications Act 2003 was vacated on 16 November due to it being an alternative charge, and the prosecution offered no evidence.
- Victims’ Right to Review
The VRR scheme provides a victim with a specifically designed process to exercise the right to review certain CPS decisions not to start a prosecution or to stop a prosecution. If a new decision is required, it may be appropriate to institute or reinstitute criminal proceedings.
The right to request a review of a decision not to prosecute under the VRR scheme applies to decisions that have the effect of being final made by every Crown Prosecutor, regardless of their grade or position in the organisation.
It is important to note that the “right” referred to in the context of the VRR scheme is the right to request a review of a final decision. It is not a guarantee that proceedings will be instituted or reinstituted.
Following a review under the scheme, qualifying decisions not to charge, to discontinue, and to withdraw can be instituted or reinstituted, subject to any statutory time limits. There are two possible review outcomes:
- A New Decision: when the earlier decision is overturned.
- Uphold Previous Decision: the original decision not to prosecute is upheld, and the victim notified and provided with an explanation.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/updated-man-fined-sending-abusive-email-angela-rayner-mp
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Fraud gang jailed after stealing charity donations in organised scam22/12/2023 10:25:00
Seven people have been jailed after an organised fraud which saw public donations worth hundreds of thousands of pounds stolen from life-saving charities
Two teenagers who plotted murder convicted of killing Brianna Ghey21/12/2023 10:10:00
Two teenagers who plotted together to commit a murder have been convicted of killing a 16-year-old girl in a park in Cheshire.
Man who plotted to murder Christian preacher in central London is jailed18/12/2023 15:25:00
A man who planned to kill a Christian preacher at Speaker’s Corner in Hyde Park has been jailed for a minimum of 16 years.
Consultant who faked payments to peers guilty of defrauding Police Federation15/12/2023 16:05:00
A consultant who lied about payments he made to four members of the House of Lords on behalf of the Police Federation, as part of a larger fraud, has been convicted of defrauding the police association of a part of the £250,000 they gave him.
Convicted sex offender jailed two more years for assaulting teenage girl14/12/2023 16:10:00
A sex offender who assaulted a teenage girl after stealing her phone from her has been jailed for two more years.
Violent abuser who murdered ex-partner and disposed of her body is convicted12/12/2023 10:10:10
An abusive boyfriend who murdered his former partner and disposed of her body more than a decade ago has today been convicted of her murder.
Rapist who targeted sleeping passenger on London Underground service jailed for 14 years11/12/2023 16:10:00
A dangerous predator who raped a sleeping passenger on a London Underground service has been jailed for 14 years.
Four men imprisoned for the supply of illegal drugs11/12/2023 15:25:00
Four members of an organised crime group and a criminal associate have been imprisoned/sentenced recently (Thursday 7 December 2023) for their roles in the importation and distribution of huge quantities of cocaine and cannabis, at Stafford Crown Court.
National Police Chiefs’ Council, Crown Prosecution Service and College of Policing commit to transforming investigation and prosecution of domestic abuse11/12/2023 12:20:00
Police chiefs, the College of Policing and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) recently (08 December 2023) announced a joint commitment to transforming how they investigate, handle and prosecute domestic abuse to ensure victims are better supported, timeliness is improved, and more offenders are brought to justice.