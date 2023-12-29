UPDATED: Man fined for sending abusive email to Angela Rayner MP

A man who sent a vile and abusive email to MP Angela Rayner following the publication of a national newspaper article about the politician has been fined.

In October, David Perry, 66, pleaded guilty to a charge of sending grossly offensive communication to the MP in May last year.

In the email, Perry part referenced a Mail on Sunday article, published 10 days earlier, which suggested Ms Rayner had crossed and uncrossed her legs to distract Boris Johnson during Prime Minister’s Questions.

Perry made crude and offensive references to Ms Rayner’s appearance and accused her of being a “puppet of the industrial military complex”.

He added: “Please get off the news channels and go get a job in a fish factory.”

The email, which was sent to the constituency mailbox of Ms Rayner, was traced to Perry and he was arrested by Greater Manchester Police in July 2022.

In police interview, Perry accepted that the email address was his, but denied sending the email, claiming he had been hacked.

However, he was unable to produce any evidence to support his claims that his Wi-Fi or IT systems had been hacked by a third party.

In a victim personal statement, Ms Rayner said she was “appalled at the level of repugnant malice” directed towards her in the email and questioned why anyone would think it was acceptable to send such offensive words to a woman.

Perry, of Weybridge, Surrey, was today fined £700 and ordered to pay £300 in costs at Staines Magistrates' Court.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said: “Perry’s email was highly offensive and insulting to Ms Rayner, and his comments have no place in a civilised society.

“Neither she nor her constituency staff should have to be subjected to such vitriol – it is completely unacceptable.

“The public should know that they cannot simply send such grossly offensive communications without repercussions. Online communications can be traced and people breaking the law will be brought to justice."

Ms Rayner requested a Victim’s Right to Review (VRR) of the initial decision not to prosecute Perry, and that decision was then overturned.