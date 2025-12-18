Updated Media Protocol strengthens openness in reporting criminal proceedings

A major update to the joint Media Protocol was published yesterday, reinforcing the principle of open justice and supporting greater transparency in the reporting of criminal proceedings.

Developed collaboratively by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), policing bodies and media representatives, the refreshed protocol sets out clear guidance on how requests for prosecution material used in open court will be managed.

It aims to ensure accurate, responsible reporting while safeguarding the rights of victims, witnesses and their families.

The update follows a public consultation and extensive engagement across the criminal justice system.

It reflects significant changes in law, case practice and media dynamics since the protocol was first introduced in 2005, ensuring it meets the demands of today’s fast-moving media landscape.

A new user guide has also been introduced to provide practical support for police and CPS communications teams and to clarify for journalists and the public how the protocol will operate in practice.

Lisa Benbow, CPS Director of Communications, said: “Open justice and transparency are fundamental to public confidence in the criminal justice system.

“This updated protocol reflects important developments in law and media practice and strikes the right balance between openness and protecting those involved in cases, especially victims and witnesses.”

Deputy Chief Constable Sam de Reya, NPCC lead for media and communications, said: “It is vital that police are consistent, transparent, and fair in the way we communicate with the public, and the updated Protocol will play a key role in helping us do this.

“It is an important tool for ensuring that the public can see justice being done, while safeguarding the rights of victims and witnesses.”

The Crime Reporters Association, Media Lawyers Association, News Media Association, and Society of Editors welcomed the updated Protocol as an important step in upholding the principle of open justice and strengthening accurate and transparent reporting of criminal proceedings.

Chair of the Crime Reporters Association Rebecca Camber said: "Open justice is a fundamental principle at the heart of our criminal justice system and democracy.



"This protocol sets out how the CPS, police and media should work together to inform the public about what is happening in the courts.

"Providing timely access to information, whether that is in the form of briefings or providing material from a trial, can make all the difference in telling a story about a case, enabling the media to shine a light on workings of the criminal justice system."

Sayra Tekin, Director of Legal at the News Media Association, said: “The media plays a vital role in reporting on the courts, upholding the vital principle of open justice which underpins public confidence in our criminal justice system.

“We welcome the constructive engagement with the CPS in updating the media protocol and hope this work will strengthen and enhance the media’s ability to report on criminal proceedings across the country.”

Dawn Alford, Chief Executive of the Society of Editors, said: “The media protocol is a vital tool that supports open justice and transparency by setting out clear expectations around the accessibility and timeliness of material made available to the media.

“The updated protocol forms part of a wider commitment and progress being made between policing bodies and the media to drive greater openness in the criminal justice system.”