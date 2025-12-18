Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Updated Media Protocol strengthens openness in reporting criminal proceedings
A major update to the joint Media Protocol was published yesterday, reinforcing the principle of open justice and supporting greater transparency in the reporting of criminal proceedings.
Developed collaboratively by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), policing bodies and media representatives, the refreshed protocol sets out clear guidance on how requests for prosecution material used in open court will be managed.
It aims to ensure accurate, responsible reporting while safeguarding the rights of victims, witnesses and their families.
The update follows a public consultation and extensive engagement across the criminal justice system.
It reflects significant changes in law, case practice and media dynamics since the protocol was first introduced in 2005, ensuring it meets the demands of today’s fast-moving media landscape.
A new user guide has also been introduced to provide practical support for police and CPS communications teams and to clarify for journalists and the public how the protocol will operate in practice.
Lisa Benbow, CPS Director of Communications, said: “Open justice and transparency are fundamental to public confidence in the criminal justice system.
“This updated protocol reflects important developments in law and media practice and strikes the right balance between openness and protecting those involved in cases, especially victims and witnesses.”
Deputy Chief Constable Sam de Reya, NPCC lead for media and communications, said: “It is vital that police are consistent, transparent, and fair in the way we communicate with the public, and the updated Protocol will play a key role in helping us do this.
“It is an important tool for ensuring that the public can see justice being done, while safeguarding the rights of victims and witnesses.”
The Crime Reporters Association, Media Lawyers Association, News Media Association, and Society of Editors welcomed the updated Protocol as an important step in upholding the principle of open justice and strengthening accurate and transparent reporting of criminal proceedings.
Chair of the Crime Reporters Association Rebecca Camber said: "Open justice is a fundamental principle at the heart of our criminal justice system and democracy.
"This protocol sets out how the CPS, police and media should work together to inform the public about what is happening in the courts.
"Providing timely access to information, whether that is in the form of briefings or providing material from a trial, can make all the difference in telling a story about a case, enabling the media to shine a light on workings of the criminal justice system."
Sayra Tekin, Director of Legal at the News Media Association, said: “The media plays a vital role in reporting on the courts, upholding the vital principle of open justice which underpins public confidence in our criminal justice system.
“We welcome the constructive engagement with the CPS in updating the media protocol and hope this work will strengthen and enhance the media’s ability to report on criminal proceedings across the country.”
Dawn Alford, Chief Executive of the Society of Editors, said: “The media protocol is a vital tool that supports open justice and transparency by setting out clear expectations around the accessibility and timeliness of material made available to the media.
“The updated protocol forms part of a wider commitment and progress being made between policing bodies and the media to drive greater openness in the criminal justice system.”
Notes to editors
The Media Protocol is an agreement between the Crown Prosecution Service, National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC), College of Policing (CoP), and representatives of the Crime Reporters Association, Media Lawyers Association, News Media Association and Society of Editors.
Media Protocol: Working together to support open justice | The Crown Prosecution Service
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/updated-media-protocol-strengthens-openness-reporting-criminal-proceedings
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Former teacher convicted of further sexual assaults on a child18/12/2025 11:25:00
A former teacher at a school in Surrey, previously convicted of sexually abusing two pupils, has been found guilty of a series of further sexual assaults on a third pupil.
Husband convicted of murder in double jeopardy case16/12/2025 12:20:00
A husband, who manipulated a young child into helping him to kill his wife, has been found guilty of murder, having previously been acquitted of the crime in 2017.
Husband convicted of murder in double jeopardy case12/12/2025 15:25:00
A husband, who manipulated a young child into helping him to kill his wife, has been found guilty of murder, having previously been acquitted of the crime in 2017.
Man who celebrated after fatal Wetherspoons attack is sentenced as prosecutors disprove ‘self-defence’ claim11/12/2025 16:10:00
A callous man who punched the air in celebration after fatally attacking a man outside a Wetherspoons in London has been sentenced to 10 and a half years in jail today – highlighting the dangers associated with excessive alcohol consumption.
Estranged partner and accomplice convicted over deadly house fire that killed mother and her three children10/12/2025 16:25:00
A jealous ex-boyfriend who plotted a deadly house fire that killed a mother and her three young children has been convicted of murder, following a successful CPS prosecution.
Two men jailed for 58 years for sexually abusing five girls in Bury09/12/2025 09:25:00
Two men were jailed yesterday (Monday 8th December 2025) for committing a series of sexual offences against five teenage girls more than 25 years ago.
Small boats: Convicted terrorist who returned to Britain jailed for illegal entry08/12/2025 10:25:00
An Iraqi man who had been extradited to Italy and convicted of terrorist offences there, was jailed for two years and three months on 5th December for returning to the UK illegally in a small boat.
CPS announces charges against former doctor for multiple sexual offences against patients05/12/2025 17:10:00
The Crown Prosecution Service has today announced charges against a former doctor for alleged sexual assaults carried out against 38 victims who were patients in his care.