Updated national policy statement for ports

Announces formally amended national policy statement for ports (15 October 2026).

I laid the revised text of the national policy statement for ports (NPSP) before the House on 6 July.

There having been no resolution to the contrary within the 21 sitting days prescribed by the Planning Act 2008, I am pleased to inform Parliament that I am today formally amending the NPSP under the provisions of section 6(9) of that Act.

The NPSP applies to ports in England, and to reserved trust ports in Wales (currently, Milford Haven).

Ports are critical to the success of our economy. They have proved their ability to adapt to changing market conditions and to invest largely without recourse to public funds.

The updated national policy statement will provide strong support for investment, responsive to customers’ requirements, contributing to national resilience and in harmony with the environment.