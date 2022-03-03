Food Standards Agency
|Printable version
Updated Nutritional Standards launched for staff and visitors in Health and Social Care settings
Updated Nutritional Standards have been introduced in hospital restaurants and cafés, vending machines and retail outlets. They are designed to make healthier food choices available for staff and visitors in Health and Social care settings.
Andy Cole, Deputy Director for Northern Ireland for the Food Standards Agency (FSA) is pictured with (from right to left) Colm McKenna, Board Member of the Food Standards Agency and Chair of the Northern Ireland Food Advisory Committee; Health Minister Robin Swann; Dr Eddie Rooney, Chair of safefood’s Advisory Board; Ray Dolan, Chief Executive Officer at safefood and Aidan Dawson, Chief Executive of the Public Health Agency (PHA)
The Food Standards Agency in Northern Ireland (FSA) has joined with the Public Health Agency (PHA), safefood and Health and Social Care (HSC) colleagues to jointly develop and review the standards. The overall aim is to help address overweight and obesity and improve staff and visitor health and wellbeing.
The standards, first introduced in 2017, are food-based and modelled on the Eatwell Guide. Work and support to implement them has been ongoing over the past five years.
The Standards have been updated by an expert panel, taking into account the latest evidence and guidance. This has led to, for example, a recommendation to increase the amount of fruit and vegetables and wholegrains available while decreasing the amount of saturated fat, salt and processed meats.
In addition to specific guidance for each food group, the standards also address, for the first time, the food sold in vending machines. The vending guidelines include recommendations for snacks and confectionery items and ensure all beverages on offer are sugar-free.
There are recommendations for fresh tap water to be freely available and no salt or sugar to be displayed at tables. The immediate environment food is sold in is also considered; for example, it is recommended all confectionary be removed from the till area.
Sharon Gilmore, Head of Standards and Dietary Health, said:
"The FSA in partnership with our colleagues in the Public Health Agency, safefood and Health and Social Care are delighted to launch revised nutritional standards so that healthier food choices are available for staff and visitors in Health and Social Care settings. They build on the current valuable work that is underway within HSC to encourage healthier eating amongst staff and visitors. The standards are an important step in improving the health and wellbeing of our population."
Original article link: https://www.food.gov.uk/news-alerts/news/updated-nutritional-standards-launched-for-staff-and-visitors-in-health-and-social-care-settings
Latest News from
Food Standards Agency
FSA launches campaign to encourage all new food businesses to register with their Local Authority25/02/2022 10:25:00
Following a rise in the number of new food businesses during the pandemic,Food Standards Agency yesterday launched a campaign calling for all new food businesses to register with their local authority.
FSA publishes first AMR survey of UK retail lamb and turkey meat as National Action Plan continues24/02/2022 12:25:00
The report presents results of testing for specific antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in bacteria, from lamb and turkey meat on retail sale in the UK between October 2020 and February 2021.
FSA welcomes UK ban on all feeder rodent imports from Lithuania used as pet food24/02/2022 09:20:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has welcomed the ban after a link was confirmed between a Salmonella outbreak in people and feeder rodents used for reptile food originating from a premises in Lithuania.
Website feedback survey 202216/02/2022 09:20:00
We've launched our annual survey to learn more about how useful you find our website.
FSA Chair welcomes plans for a pilot aimed at improving school food standards04/02/2022 10:25:00
Following the publication of the Government’s Levelling Up White Paper recently (02 February 2022), Susan Jebb, the FSA Chair welcomes plans for a pilot aimed at improving school food standards.
Supreme Court dismisses case against the Food Standards Agency02/02/2022 16:15:00
The Supreme Court has dismissed a 7-year legal case against the FSA by Cleveland Meat Company Limited (CMC) and the Association of Independent Meat Suppliers (AIMS)
Trust in food supply chain remains high, consumer survey reveals26/01/2022 12:25:00
The latest wave of the Food Standards Agency’s (FSA) Food and You 2 survey shows that public trust in food safety, authenticity, and the food supply chain remained high, even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A third of UK consumers are willing to try lab-grown meat and a quarter would try insects10/01/2022 14:10:00
New FSA research finds that knowing these alternative proteins are safe is the top factor in encouraging consumers to try them.