Department for Energy Security & Net Zero
|Printable version
Updated oil and gas guidance following Supreme Court ruling
The government will consult on updated environmental guidance for offshore oil and gas projects, following a Supreme Court ruling.
- Government to consult with industry on updated environmental guidance
- follows Supreme Court ruling requiring greenhouse gas emissions from the combustion of oil and gas to be assessed as part of Environmental Impact Assessments for oil and gas extraction projects
- government committed to fair and prosperous transition in the North Sea that delivers stability, supports investment, protects jobs and meets climate obligations
Updated environmental guidance for offshore oil and gas projects will provide greater certainty and stability for the industry in response to a Supreme Court ruling. It sets out the elements that must be considered by operators when assessing emissions from burning of the oil and gas they produce.
The ruling in the Finch case on 20 June has required operators to consider the impact of burning oil and gas in Environmental Impact Assessments for oil and gas extraction projects.
The government has acted quickly and will now consult with stakeholders including the offshore industry on draft guidance, so it can be implemented from Spring.
Separately, the government will consult before the end of the year on the implementation of its commitment not to issue new oil and gas licences to explore new fields, as part of its plan to ensure a fair and prosperous transition in the North Sea.
Energy Minister Michael Shanks said:
We have already started plans to speed up the North Sea’s clean energy transition to protect jobs and investment, from pushing ahead with new industries such as carbon capture, to launching Great British Energy – headquartered in Aberdeen.
Now we are acting quickly to provide greater stability for our offshore industries, by consulting on new environmental guidance that complies with our legal obligations. We will continue to work closely with industry to ensure a prosperous future for the North Sea and our offshore workers.
It follows action to accelerate the transition to the North Sea’s clean energy future to boost Britain’s energy security and ensure good, long-term jobs. This includes launching Great British Energy, headquartered in Aberdeen, and signing a new agreement with the Scottish Government to support investment in clean energy supply chains and infrastructure.
Alongside this the government is speeding up a new skills passport to help oil and gas workers move into roles in offshore wind. The government has also announced the biggest ever investment in offshore wind and is moving ahead with new North Sea industries like carbon capture and storage and hydrogen.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/updated-oil-and-gas-guidance-following-supreme-court-ruling
Latest News from
Department for Energy Security & Net Zero
Government ends miners’ pension injustice31/10/2024 10:10:00
Historic injustice reversed as 112,000 former coalminers finally have £1.5 billion from their pension scheme transferred to them, boosting their pensions.
More Scottish energy projects unlocked to deliver clean power28/10/2024 15:10:00
Consultation on proposed changes to improve the planning system for large energy projects in Scotland.
Six towns and cities to pilot clean heating innovation25/10/2024 12:10:00
Government announces England's first-ever heat network zones, supporting businesses and building owners to benefit from low-cost, low-carbon heating.
Strategic plan for long-term energy infrastructure23/10/2024 12:15:00
Strategic spatial plan to provide a blueprint for Great Britain’s energy infrastructure
Action to boost jobs and investment for clean energy in Scotland17/10/2024 15:20:00
UK Government accelerates "skills passport" and with Scottish Government strikes deal for Great British Energy to work with Scottish public bodies.
MAST Upgrade – helping answer the big questions in fusion physics16/10/2024 11:15:00
UKAEA and worldwide team tackle fusion physics’ major challenges as MAST Upgrade begins its fourth round of experiments.
UK climate finance helps reduce more than 105 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions globally11/10/2024 14:22:00
The UK’s International Climate Finance (ICF) has helped 110 million people adapt to the effects of climate change.
New scheme to attract investment in renewable energy storage10/10/2024 09:20:00
Long Duration Electricity Storage investment support scheme will boost investor confidence and unlock billions in funding for vital projects
Government reignites industrial heartlands 10 days out from the International Investment Summit08/10/2024 09:10:00
Government confirms funding to launch the UK's first carbon capture sites, set to bring thousands of new skilled jobs, billions in private investment and support acceleration to net zero.