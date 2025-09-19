Updated summary published for 2017 IOPC investigation linked to child sexual abuse in Rotherham

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has today published an updated summary of an investigation, concluded and publicised in 2022 as part of the overarching report from Operation Linden, relating to the actions of senior South Yorkshire Police (SYP) officers following a complaint that they failed to protect children and vulnerable young adults from sexual abuse.

This particular investigation was known as Operation Amazon and a summary was included in our overarching report from Operation Linden, published in 2022, which provides details of the investigations into SYP’s response to allegations of child sexual abuse and exploitation between 1997 and 2013.

Following representations from interested parties, including Jayne Senior and Angie Heal, earlier this year, and concerns that senior officers had not been investigated, we agreed to publish additional information. This summary aims to clarify the scope of the investigation and our decision making.

The updated investigation summary is available on the IOPC website: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/publications/operation-amazon-summary