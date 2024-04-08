Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
UPDATED WITH SENTENCE: Former police officer jailed after having sex with woman during 999 call to her home
A police officer who had sex with a woman after responding to a 999 call at her home has been jailed.
Jordan Masterson, 28, was a serving officer with Cheshire Constabulary when he was called to the woman’s home in December 2021.
Two PCs had previously visited the woman’s home after her initial call to police to report a disturbance, but those officers were forced to leave due to another emergency.
When the woman later called 999 a second time, Masterson attended her home and within a short time of arriving, turned his body-worn camera off.
Masterson then engaged in sexual relations with the woman, while her children were asleep upstairs, before he left her home shortly afterwards.
Later, after attending other police calls, Masterson returned to the woman’s home and again turned his body-worn camera off. The woman said at this time he asked her not to tell anyone about what had happened earlier.
After Masterson left for the second time, the woman decided to call the police and explained what had happened.
Later that morning, Masterson, who has since resigned from the force, made a written report and warned colleagues of the woman, advising them to go ‘double-crewed’ in any future visits to her home.
Masterson later accepted that he had engaged in sexual intercourse with the woman but denied that he told her not to speak to anyone about it.
The prosecution was able to prove that Masterson wilfully misconducted himself by having sex with a vulnerable member of the public while on duty.
On 1 February at Chester Crown Court, he was convicted of one count of misconduct in public office, and was sentenced to three-and-a-half years' imprisonment at the same court on 5 April.
A restraining order, banning Masterson from contacting the woman, was also imposed.
The prosecution followed an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, recently said:
“There was no excuse or justification for the actions of Masterson – who at the time was a serving police officer responding to a 999 call.
“He exploited the woman’s vulnerability in her own home and took advantage of someone who needed his support.
“His shameful behaviour amounted to a serious abuse of the trust which the public rightly have in a police officer not to act in this manner.
“He knew what he had done was wrong, and then attempted to cast doubt on the woman’s account by urging his colleagues to attend her home with at least two officers in future.
“I hope this conviction reassures the public and the victim in this case that nobody is above the law and that all offenders will be held accountable.”
Notes to Editors
- Jordan Masterson, [21/01/96], is of Liverpool, Merseyside.
- He was found guilty of one charge of misconduct in public office at Chester Crown Court on 1 February.
- On 5 April, he was sentenced to three years-and-a-half years' imprisonment at Chester Crown Court. A restraining order, until further order, was also imposed.
- The CPS Special Crime Division deals with the most complex and sensitive cases in England and Wales including disasters, serious criminal allegations against police officers, corporate manslaughter and election offences.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/updated-sentence-former-police-officer-jailed-after-having-sex-woman-during-999-call-her
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Two men convicted over death of Cody Fisher26/03/2024 13:20:00
Two men have been convicted of killing a footballer who died after being stabbed while on a dancefloor at a nightclub on Boxing Day 2022.
Specialist CPS team involved in UK’s largest Bitcoin seizure22/03/2024 12:20:00
An ex-takeaway worker has been convicted (Wednesday 20 March 2024) of laundering the proceeds which saw her rise from living above a Chinese restaurant to residing in a multi-million pound house in an affluent part of North London.
Prison sentence in first cyberflashing case20/03/2024 09:20:00
On 19 March, Nicholas Hawkes, was sentenced at Southend Crown Court to a total of 66 weeks in prison.
Man jailed after writing ‘freedom encyclopaedia’ to assist others in planning terror attack involving guns and bombs19/03/2024 12:20:00
A man who wrote a ‘freedom encyclopaedia’ to assist others planning terror attacks involving guns and bombs has been sentenced.
British man wanted for murdering partner to be extradited to Italy following CPS international collaboration15/03/2024 12:20:00
Westminster magistrates recently (13 March 2024) ordered the extradition to Italy of a British man suspected of murdering his partner there.
CPS leaders welcome final findings of academic report into prosecution of rape13/03/2024 15:10:00
CPS leaders have welcomed the final findings of an academic report looking into the organisation’s handling of the prosecution of rape.
Police constable and friend convicted of motor insurance corruption07/03/2024 10:20:00
A police constable who abused his position within the force and his friend have been convicted of motor claims corruption.
UPDATED WITH SENTENCE: Far-right organiser found guilty of intent to stir up racial hatred through distribution of stickers05/03/2024 12:20:00
A far-right activist who set up an online library of racist stickers for supporters to download and put up in their area has been jailed.