UPDATED WITH SENTENCE: Former primary school teacher jailed for child sexual abuse offences

A former deputy head teacher of a primary school has been jailed for child sexual abuse offences.

Matthew Smith, 35, appeared at Southwark Crown Court today (9 August 2023) for a total of 22 charges relating to child sexual abuse, including causing the sexual exploitation and abuse of a child, encouraging the rape of a child, causing a child to engage in sexual activity, arranging the sexual abuse of a child, and distributing, making and possessing indecent images children (IIOC). The charges relate to offences which took place between June 2016 and November 2022.

Matthew Smith

During the majority of the offending period, Smith was living and working as a teacher in Nepal. He moved back to the UK in July 2022 where he began working in a primary school in London as a deputy head teacher and head of pastoral care.

He has been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment.

There has been no evidence found of offending by Smith against children based in the UK.

Smith, of East Dulwich, was arrested at his home on 6 November 2022 by the National Crime Agency (NCA). Evidence from the defendant’s laptop revealed that Smith was using Telegram, an encrypted messaging service, to discuss receiving and sending indecent images of children.

It was found that Smith had been commissioning the sexual abuse of children in India via the internet. Chat logs revealed that Smith requested indecent images of children, in exchange for money. Children under the age of 13 were abused and videoed/photographed as a result of his requests, and the indecent images then provided to Smith.

More than 120,000 indecent images of children aged from three months to 13 year olds were uncovered by officers from Smith’s laptop, iPhone and an SD card.

Following his arrest, Smith pleaded guilty to five charges relating to child sexual abuse on 9 November 2022. However, the CPS authorised 17 additional charges against Smith, which he pleaded guilty to on 20 June 2023 and was sentenced for in court today.

Claire Brinton, Specialist Prosecutor in the CPS’ Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit, said: “Matthew Smith’s crimes are particularly disturbing given his role as a primary school teacher entrusted with the responsibility of caring for and safeguarding children.

“Thousands of images and videos were recovered from his devices which showed an appalling catalogue of sexual abuse being perpetrated on children. Smith offered individuals payments for indecent images to gratify his own sexual desires, which resulted in the horrifying abuse of young children in India.

“This conviction sends a clear message that the CPS, working alongside the NCA and international partners, will work to bring to justice to those who sexually abuse and exploit children, wherever that abuse takes place.

“Our Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit was set up last year to prosecute child sexual abuse. Through the work of this unit, we are determined to help stop the devastating impact of these crimes on victims.”

Helen Dore, Senior Officer of the National Crime Agency, said: “Matthew Smith was a high-risk individual and we moved quickly to locate, arrest and remand him so he could no longer pose a threat to children.

“Ultimately, we were able to prove that he was a prolific offender who manipulated young men to sexually abuse children on his behalf, giving them detailed instructions and financial reward.

“While conducting his offending, Smith worked at a school in Nepal, then became a deputy head teacher and head of pastoral care in the UK, so his offending is a deep betrayal of the trust placed in him.

“The NCA is dedicated to operating online and overseas, working with global partners to ensure that children are safeguarded and offenders like Smith are brought to justice.”