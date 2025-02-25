UPDATED WITH SENTENCE: MP jailed for assaulting man at taxi rank

A politician has been jailed for punching a man several times at a taxi rank in Cheshire.

Mike Amesbury, 55, MP for Runcorn and Helsby, had been drinking when he attacked the man around 2am on 26 October 2024 at a taxi rank in Frodsham town centre.

The victim approached Amesbury to remonstrate with him about a bridge closure in the town before he was punched to the head and knocked to the ground by the MP.

While the victim remained in the road, Amesbury followed him into the road and punched him at least a further five times before members of the public intervened.

Amesbury was held back by others but shouted several times: “Don’t ever threaten me again”.

The incident was captured on CCTV and there was no evidence that the victim was being aggressive or threatening towards Amesbury.

The victim suffered a lump to his head and graze to his elbow in the incident.

Amesbury pleaded guilty to a single charge of common assault at Chester Magistrates’ Court on 16 January 2025.

He was sentenced today to 10 weeks' imprisonment and ordered to pay £200 in compensation to the victim.

Alison Storey, Senior Specialist Prosecutor for the CPS, yesterday said:

“This was a persistent assault by Mike Amesbury which continued while the victim was on the floor, offering no aggression. “The victim was alone and not part of a group and CCTV footage showed that he was not being threatening or aggressive towards Mike Amesbury. “After the initial punch which knocked the victim to the ground, Mike Amesbury struck the victim at least a further five times while he was on the floor. “The CPS will always seek to prosecute violent offences in accordance with our legal test regardless of who the perpetrator is.”

