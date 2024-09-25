Updated with sentence: Operation Stovewood: Man extradited from Bulgaria jailed for assaulting teen girl

A man who fled the UK after being charged with indecently assaulting a 14-year-old girl has been jailed following his extradition from Bulgaria.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) prosecuted Shahid Hussain, 48, as part of Operation Stovewood, a major investigation into non-familial child sexual abuse and exploitation which took place in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, between 1997 and 2013.

Hussain, formerly of Rotherham, was found guilty of one count of indecent assault following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court on 30 July 2024. Yesterday, he was jailed to eight years imprisonment and given an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

The charge relates to an incident in 2003, when the victim was just 14 years old. One night, Hussain drove the victim down a road and parked. He told her to get out of the car and led her away from the vehicle. He then began to ask her to engage in sexual acts. The victim said no, but Hussain grabbed her, pushed her to the ground and forced her to perform a sexual act.

Hussain was charged in connection with this incident in July 2018 but failed to appear at court. The defendant left the country, so the CPS obtained a European Arrest Warrant.

Hussain was stopped and arrested in Bulgaria in November 2023 and, as a result of collaborative work between the CPS, National Crime Agency (NCA) and Bulgarian authorities, he was extradited back to the UK to face the charge.

Martin McRobb, Specialist Prosecutor for the CPS, said: “Shahid Hussain targeted a child and subjected her to a horrendous sexual assault. He then sought to evade the law by leaving the country.

“I hope his conviction and sentence sends a clear message: sex offenders who flee abroad will not escape justice. We will continue to work collaboratively with international partners to ensure perpetrators are returned to face the full force of the law.

“Child sexual abuse causes serious and traumatic consequences. I would like to commend the victim in this case for her courage to come forward to tell the court about what happened to her. It is because of her evidence that we were able to build a strong case.”

To deal with some of the more complex and challenging child sexual abuse cases like this, the CPS has a dedicated Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit to build and conduct strong cases, increase the amount of successful prosecutions and share specialist understanding nationally.

NCA Senior Investigating Officer, Stuart Cobb, said: “I’m pleased that Hussain has finally faced justice for the crime he committed 21 years ago.

“This case demonstrates how the National Crime Agency will always strive to gain justice for victims of child abuse.

“I commend the victim for her courage, strength and perseverance throughout the prosecution, which was made more protracted by Hussain when he absconded for five years.”

