Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Updated with sentence: Police officer jailed for causing serious injury by dangerous driving
A police officer who left a teenage pedestrian with catastrophic injuries after striking him with her patrol vehicle has been jailed.
Sarah De Meulemeester, 26, was driving the second of three police vehicles responding to an emergency incident on Boxing Day 2020 when her vehicle struck Khia Whitehead on Garner’s Lane, Stockport.
The 15-year-old boy suffered catastrophic harm in the collision and remains in hospital, unable to communicate, with permanent brain injuries.
The CPS proved in court that De Meulemeester’s driving was dangerous due to her speed and position on the road which created a risk to pedestrians.
De Meulemeester was found guilty of causing serious injury by dangerous driving by a jury at Liverpool Crown Court on 21 April following a trial.
She was sentenced to two-and-a-half years' imprisonment at the same court on 19 May.
Rosemary Ainslie, head of the Special Crime Division at the CPS, said: “At the time of the collision, De Meulemeester was driving at excessive speed – more than 40mph just before impact – in a 30mph zone and was travelling on the wrong side of a ‘keep left’ traffic island in dark and wet conditions.
“The officer’s driving created an unacceptable risk and was the cause of this tragic collision, which had such devastating consequences for Khia, who was a young man with his whole life ahead of him.
“Our thoughts remain with Khia’s friends and family following this verdict.”
Notes to editors
- Sarah De Meulemeester, [4/11/96], is of Chinley, Derbyshire.
- The CPS Special Crime Division deals with the most complex and sensitive cases in England and Wales including disasters, serious criminal allegations against police officers, corporate manslaughter and election offences.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/updated-sentence-police-officer-jailed-causing-serious-injury-dangerous-driving
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Gang members who used furniture removal vans to import Class A drugs into the UK have been convicted22/05/2023 12:20:00
Members of an organised gang have been convicted for conspiring together to bring millions of pounds worth of illegal drugs hidden among bananas and furniture into the UK.
Campaign to find new Director of Public Prosecutions is launched18/05/2023 10:12:00
The recruitment campaign to find the next Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has launched.
Former government minister jailed for making and distributing indecent images of children12/05/2023 16:20:00
An ex-Government minister and former MP has been jailed for making and distributing indecent images of children.
Far-right extremist sentenced after attempting to make explosives12/05/2023 10:25:00
A far-right extremist, who downloaded manuals on how to make guns and explosives, has been sentenced after he was found guilty of terrorism offences.
Millwall fan receives football banning order for homophobic slurs towards Bournemouth fans02/05/2023 16:20:00
A so-called football fan has been banned from football matches and fined for homophobic abuse of Bournemouth fans.
Two men convicted of conspiring to sell 9th century Anglo-Saxon coins.28/04/2023 14:20:00
Two metal detectorists have been convicted of conspiring to sell criminal property and being in the possession of criminal property after attempting to sell Anglo-Saxon coins from a Viking hoard worth £766,000.
Prosecutors focus on ‘love-bombing’ and other manipulative behaviours when charging controlling offences24/04/2023 15:10:00
Updated guidance on controlling behaviour published by the Crown Prosecution Service today emphasises the need for prosecutors to closely scrutinise the actions of a suspect, who can often take steps to disrupt or mislead criminal proceedings.
Police officer found guilty of causing serious injury by dangerous driving24/04/2023 10:15:00
A police officer who left a teenage pedestrian with catastrophic injuries after striking him with her patrol vehicle has been convicted.