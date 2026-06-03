UPDATED WITH SENTENCE: UK Athletics fined £350,000 for corporate manslaughter following death of Paralympian

UK Athletics has been fined £350,000 for the corporate manslaughter of a Paralympian while he training in London in 2017.

The governing body for athletics in the UK previously admitted the charge after UAE paralympic athlete Abdullah Hayayei was fatally injured at Newham Leisure Centre, east London, on 11 July 2017.

Mr Hayayei, 36, was practising the shot put ahead of the 2017 World Para Athletics Championships in London when, during strong winds, parts of a metal discus cage collapsed and struck his head, killing him.

An investigation was launched by the Metropolitan Police Service and the London Borough of Newham’s Health and Safety team, and it was discovered that the stabilising metal lattice base plates of the discus cage were missing.

It was later established that these components – 10 ladder like metal connectors linking the cage’s bases and posts – had been missing or unused for around five years, between 2012 and 2017, significantly reducing stability.

Expert engineers confirmed that the base was essential to allow the structure to resist wind forces effectively.

UK Athletics owned the discus cage and was responsible for its safety at its events. Keith Davies, 78, a senior UK Athletics manager and ‘Head of Sport’, was involved in the purchase of the cage before the 2012 London Olympics and led its assembly and use until July 2017.

At the Old Bailey today, UK Athletics was ordered to pay a fine of £350,000 and £44,000 in court costs, and Keith Davies received a community order with 175 hours of unpaid work after he previously admitted a Health and Safety at Work Act offence.

Colin Gibbs, Senior Specialist Prosecutor with the CPS Special Crime Division, yesterday said:

“Abdullah Hayayei was a father of five who should have been able to compete on the world stage and return home safely to his family. “There can be no doubt that UK Athletics were grossly negligent in their safety management, which caused the death of a talented athlete. “They left equipment in a seriously unsafe condition, and Mr Hayayei’s death was wholly avoidable – a fact the organisation has admitted. “For years there was a failure to inspect, maintain and properly manage basic safety components, leaving a heavy metal structure dangerously unstable. “Our thoughts remain with Mr Hayayei’s family, and we hope these convictions bring them some measure of justice.”

Behind the case:

Following an investigation by the Metropolitan Police Service and London Borough of Newham’s Health and Safety team, prosecutors were able to determine that:

UK Athletics management and organisation of the discus activity was grossly negligent.

Athletes were allowed to use a five metre, portable free standing metal discus cage that was unstable and missing its stabilising base.

Up to 200kg of connected metal was able to move and fall in high winds, creating an obvious and serious risk of death.

The risk of death was obvious, serious, and longstanding.

The risk could have been prevented by following instructions, using a stabilising base or preventing use of the cage without it.

Notes to Editors