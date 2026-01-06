Updates on asylum move-on period

Key updates

Following a recent legal challenge, any person at risk of homelessness because of having to leave their asylum accommodation can apply for an extension of up to 56 days until 16th January.

The Government has also extended the move on pilot in its current form until 31st January – meaning those classed as ‘vulnerable’ will continue to have 56 days from being notified of their grant of leave before having to leave asylum accommodation.

The longer-term future of the pilot and the move-on period more generally is still unclear.

History of the asylum move-on pilot

In response to a sharp increase in homelessness being driven from the asylum system, the move-on period, after which time people who have been granted refugee status have to leave Home Office accommodation, was extended from 28 to 56 days in December 2024 for a six-month trial. In July 2025, it was confirmed by a Minister that this trial had been extended until the end of the year.

The Government committed to an independent evaluation of the pilot. The evaluation has been gathering insights from local authorities, devolved governments, service providers, and voluntary sector partners. It is assessing the impact of the extended move-on period, the introduction of eVisas, and associated initiatives such as Asylum Move On Liaison Officers and targeted funding for local authorities. The Government committed to considering and reviewing this evidence before making any longer-term decisions.

Evidence and testimony from the homelessness and migrant rights sectors has clearly shown that a 56-day move-on period better supports efforts to prevent homelessness and secure a successful transition on from asylum accommodation. This in turn helps alleviate the burden on local authorities and voluntary sector support services.

It was hoped that the pilot evaluation and other evidence would support a decision to make 56 days the permanent new standard, and that the Government would act on this.

Recent developments

Unfortunately, from September 2025, the Government U-turned and prematurely ended the pilot for most single adults, meaning they reverted to 28 days. This is a decision that Homeless Link continues to oppose.

However, the 56-day period was retained for families and single people classed as ‘vulnerable’ - individuals who are pregnant, over the age of 65 or have a known/evidenced disability, as defined by the 2010 Equality Act.

This extension was due to finish at the end of December 2025. Then, in late December, the Government confirmed that they would extend the 56-day pilot in its current form (ie. only applying to ‘vulnerable’ groups) until 31st January 2026.

The longer-term future of the pilot remains unclear, and was not addressed in the recent Homelessness Strategy.

The Government say that they are still committed to using the independent evaluation to inform future longer-term policy decisions, and will receive its outputs in the coming weeks.

Homeless Link will continue to push for improvements to asylum move-on to prevent homelessness, including a 56-day move-on period for everyone, and will update members with any new intelligence we receive.

DPG legal challenge

Deighton Pierce Glynn solicitors have been representing individuals in the asylum system at risk of homelessness.

Working alongside refugee and homelessness organisations, DPG have assisted around 40 newly recognised refugees to avoid street homelessness following the pause of the pilot.

In several cases, urgent judicial review proceedings had to be issued to secure extensions of asylum support at the last moment, to prevent individuals from being evicted onto the streets, and were successful.

In one case, DPG’s client made an application for general relief, to prevent refugees being left street homeless following the reinstatement of the 28-day move-on period. The hearing was listed for 18th December.

Shortly before the hearing, the Home Secretary made an interim agreement to extend support to anyone who would otherwise be at risk of street homelessness until 16th January 2026.

As a result, individuals at risk of homelessness can now request extensions of asylum accommodation and subsistence support, with the Home Office confirming that these extensions may be granted for up to 56 days from the grant of leave to remain.

Homeless Link will update members as soon as possible when we have clarity about what will happen post January 16th.

How to request an extension

Requests for extensions can be made by individuals themselves, by local authorities, or by organisations acting on an individual’s behalf, subject to a signed letter of authority where appropriate.

A clear written account explaining why the individual would otherwise be evicted into street homelessness is sufficient.

Requests should be sent to both of the following:

Migrant Help at coc@migranthelpuk.org and positivemoveon@migranthelpuk.org

The Home Office Reinstatements Team at reinstatements@homeoffice.gov.uk

Homeless Link’s ongoing work

Jointly with our NACCOM colleagues, we continue to argue that a 56-day move-on period should be made permanent for all groups. We have also been campaigning for wider improvements to the move-on process in addition to its length, such as timely, holistic, joined up support for those awaiting a decision, and better data sharing between agencies.

We are concerned that if the pilot does end for all groups at the end of this month, this could result in a further spike in people leaving the asylum system experiencing homelessness and presenting to Homeless Link members in need of support.

If you are feeling the impact in your service, please contact Alex using the details below to help inform our representations to the Government.