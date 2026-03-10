Updating light dues payment rates

For 2026 to 2027, the light dues rate will increase to 46 pence per tonne to support the high-quality service on which the maritime sector relies (09 March 2026).

A safe, efficient and innovative maritime sector is fundamental to the United Kingdom’s economic strength and global competitiveness. The General Lighthouse Authorities (GLAs) are central to this ambition. Through their maintenance of essential aids to navigation and their rapid response to new wrecks and emerging hazards, the GLAs safeguard some of the busiest sea lanes in the world and enable the smooth, reliable movement of goods that the UK’s economy depends upon.

This high standard of maritime safety is the result of the contribution of the shipping industry through the light dues system. Light dues ensure that the GLAs’ services are funded directly by those who benefit from them, without requiring support from the UK Exchequer.

However, like many essential services, the GLAs are facing increasing operational costs and pressures. Without action, these pressures could compromise their ability to deliver the resilient and modern navigational infrastructure that maritime users rightly expect.

To support the high-quality service on which the maritime sector relies, I have decided to increase the light dues rate by one penny to 46 pence per net registered tonne for 2026 to 2027 and by a further penny to 47 pence for 2027 to 2028. These modest adjustments will provide the stability and certainty the GLAs need to plan and deliver their critical programmes of work.

Light dues will continue to be reviewed annually. This ensures the GLAs remain firmly focused on delivering an efficient, value for money service while upholding the safety and reliability that underpin the UK’s reputation as a world leading maritime nation.