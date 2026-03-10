Department for Transport
|Printable version
Updating light dues payment rates
For 2026 to 2027, the light dues rate will increase to 46 pence per tonne to support the high-quality service on which the maritime sector relies (09 March 2026).
A safe, efficient and innovative maritime sector is fundamental to the United Kingdom’s economic strength and global competitiveness. The General Lighthouse Authorities (GLAs) are central to this ambition. Through their maintenance of essential aids to navigation and their rapid response to new wrecks and emerging hazards, the GLAs safeguard some of the busiest sea lanes in the world and enable the smooth, reliable movement of goods that the UK’s economy depends upon.
This high standard of maritime safety is the result of the contribution of the shipping industry through the light dues system. Light dues ensure that the GLAs’ services are funded directly by those who benefit from them, without requiring support from the UK Exchequer.
However, like many essential services, the GLAs are facing increasing operational costs and pressures. Without action, these pressures could compromise their ability to deliver the resilient and modern navigational infrastructure that maritime users rightly expect.
To support the high-quality service on which the maritime sector relies, I have decided to increase the light dues rate by one penny to 46 pence per net registered tonne for 2026 to 2027 and by a further penny to 47 pence for 2027 to 2028. These modest adjustments will provide the stability and certainty the GLAs need to plan and deliver their critical programmes of work.
Light dues will continue to be reviewed annually. This ensures the GLAs remain firmly focused on delivering an efficient, value for money service while upholding the safety and reliability that underpin the UK’s reputation as a world leading maritime nation.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/updating-light-dues-payment-rates
Latest News from
Department for Transport
£271 million to clean up shipping and power coastal communities03/03/2026 16:10:00
This funding will boost skilled jobs and coastal economies, and forms part of a £448 million commitment to clean maritime funding.
Passengers save millions as rail fare freeze starts03/03/2026 13:10:00
Government freezes rail fares, saving passengers £600 million and easing cost‑of‑living pressures as it rebuilds a better, more reliable railway.
Health service to save millions with boost to electrify NHS fleet27/02/2026 15:10:00
Switching the NHS vehicle fleet to electric will save the health service millions and help to decarbonise 460 million miles of travel each year.
Landmark deal paves way for return of regular cross-Channel rail freight25/02/2026 14:20:00
Regular rail freight traffic through the Channel Tunnel will help reduce pollution, potholes and congestion while providing new jobs across the UK.
Next stop, new career – bus drivers encourage others to get on board25/02/2026 13:10:00
Driving a bus is a rewarding career offering fast progression, competitive salaries, good benefits, travel concessions and a sense of purpose.
Grant boost to cover almost half the cost of installing EV chargers for households and businesses25/02/2026 12:10:00
Flat owners, landlords, renters and businesses will be able to get grants of up to £500 per charge point.
Update to forecasts of greenhouse gas emissions from aviation24/02/2026 16:10:00
The Secretary of State for Transport corrects a small error in departmental forecasts used to support government’s carbon budget and growth delivery plan.
4,500 new homes and jobs in Lincolnshire thanks to new government-backed road18/02/2026 13:15:00
The £110 million investment in the North Hykeham Relief Road will also mean faster journeys and less congestion for people across Lincoln and Lincolnshire.