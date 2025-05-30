Welsh Government
Upgraded Conwy family centre to help more people
Rural families in Conwy can soon access more free support in one place when the upgraded Llanrwst Family Centre reopens next month.
The centre, which has supported hundreds of local families over the past 22 years, has undergone a £480,000 transformation funded by the Welsh Government.
More services can be delivered at the same time in the upgraded space, saving rural families repeated long journeys to the centre.
The centre offers a range of support, including weekly baby clubs co-delivered with health visitors, young carers groups, and domestic abuse support for people of all ages.
Minister for Children and Social Care, Dawn Bowden, said:
I'm pleased to see this great facility reopen after its transformation. Our £480,000 investment means that the centre can continue its essential services and hundreds of families in Conwy can now access multiple services in one place, saving them time and travel.
This newly expanded centre embodies our commitment to integrating health and social care services, closer to home, for communities across Wales.
Councillor Penny Andow, Cabinet Member for Integrated Adult and Community Services said:
This refurbishment will boost the services offered to families in the area and increase the opportunities for partnership working. We’re grateful for the Welsh Government funding that’s made this possible, and I’m delighted that by investing in the building we can help to secure the centre’s future and continue to provide these well-loved services.
Councillor Cathy Augustine, Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Safeguarding, said:
Over the past 22 years, Llanrwst Family Centre has evolved to meet the ever-changing needs of the community, so we’re looking forward to welcoming all our families back to the refurbished centre and continuing to provide a range of essential support to the community.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/upgraded-conwy-family-centre-help-more-people
