UPR51: UK Statement on Australia, delivered yesterday by the UK's Human Rights Ambassador, Eleanor Sanders, at Australia's Universal Periodic Review at the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Thank you, Mr President,

We express our deepest condolences following the tragic antisemitic terrorist attacks in Bondi. We stand with Australia against hatred and violence.

We commend Australia’s strong commitment to human rights.

We welcomed the appointment of the inaugural Ambassador for First Nations People in 2022 and congratulate Australia’s leadership in reinforcing global humanitarian principles through the Declaration on the Protection of Humanitarian Personnel.

We recommend Australia:

Introduces a National Human Rights Framework, including a National Human Rights Act, that strengthens and embeds Australia’s commitment to human rights at a national level. Strengthens measures to combat hate crime through enhanced legal protections.

Thank you and happy Australia Day!