Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Printable version
UPR51: UK Statement on Georgia
Statement given yesterday by the UK's Permanent Representative to the WTO and UN, Kumar Iyer, at Georgia's Universal Periodic Review at the Human Rights Council in Geneva.
Thank you, Madam President,
The United Kingdom welcomes Georgia’s engagement with the Universal Periodic Review process. However, we remain concerned about the serious deterioration in the human rights situation. Since 2024, there has been excessive use of force by police against peaceful protesters, politically motivated arrests, restrictions on freedom of assembly, intimidation of journalists, and legislative measures that undermine civil society and political pluralism.
We recommend that Georgia:
- Ensure independent, impartial investigations into allegations of police violence and ill-treatment during protests, and hold perpetrators accountable.
- Guarantee the safety and independence of journalists, civil society and human rights defenders, and repeal or amend legislation that restricts their ability to operate.
- Release all those unjustly detained on politically motivated charges, and take urgent steps to uphold the independence of the judiciary and right to a fair trial.
We urge the Government of Georgia to ensure accountability for human rights violations and to uphold its international obligations on freedom of expression, assembly, and association.
Thank you, Madam President.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/upr51-uk-statement-on-georgia
