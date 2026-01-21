Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
UPR51: UK Statement on Lebanon
Statement given yesterday by the UK's Ambassador for Human Rights, Eleanor Sanders, at Lebanon's Universal Periodic Review at the Human Rights Council in Geneva.
Thank you Madam Vice President,
We welcome the election of a President in Lebanon and the formation of a reform-oriented government.
We commend the government’s steps to resume the 2020 Beirut Explosion investigation, establish the state’s monopoly on arms, and launch the National Human Rights Plan.
We acknowledge the impact on human rights of hostilities with Israel. We call on all parties to adhere to the Cessation of Hostilities agreement.
We recommend that Lebanon:
- Adopts a new media law in line with international standards and reforms endorsed by civil society, including the decriminalisation of offences related to freedom of expression and transparency of media ownership.
- Withdraws its reservation under CEDAW Article 9 (2) and amends the 1925 Nationality Law to guarantee gender equality in nationality transmission.
- Safeguards refugee rights and upholds the principle of non-refoulement.
Thank you.
