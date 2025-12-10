Scottish Government
Uptake of funded Early Learning and Childcare in Scotland remains high
Results published yesterday in the Funded Early Learning and Childcare Statistics 2025 report show that there were 90,264 child registrations for funded provision in September 2025. This is similar to registrations in September 2024.
The report covers data collected through the annual Early Learning and Childcare (ELC) census on centres providing the funded entitlement, children registered for it, and staff delivering the provision. Registrations for funded ELC can be in local authority, private or voluntary settings, including nurseries, playgroups and child and family centres.
The figures estimate that almost all eligible three and four year are taking up their funded place. The uptake rate for children deferring their entry to primary school and remaining in funded ELC increased to 35% of those eligible, up slightly from 34% in 2024.
Two year olds are eligible for funded ELC if they meet certain criteria. The proportion of all two year olds registered for funded ELC increased to 14% in 2025 from 13% in 2024, although the estimated uptake for eligible two year olds decreased to 55% from 57% over the same period.
The total full time equivalent (FTE) of teachers and graduates with qualifications relevant to early years working to deliver funded ELC was 4,808 FTE. This is an increase from 4,672 FTE in 2024 and 3,236 FTE in 2017. Teacher FTE increased for the first time since 2022, and graduate FTE continued to increase.
Background
The full statistical publication is available on the early learning and childcare (ELC) statistics webpage. It includes data from settings that were providing funded ELC during the ELC census week in September, data on child registrations, and data on staff delivering funded ELC. The publication also includes detailed information on the data included and the methodology used.
Uptake rates for funded ELC have been revised for 2012 to 2024 due to the publication of revised mid-year estimates by National Records of Scotland (NRS) which are used in the calculation of ELC uptake rates. These updated figures are available on the early learning and childcare statistics webpage.
The 2025 publication also notifies users of a correction to the eligible two year old uptake rate for 2024.
Official statistics are produced in accordance with the Code of Practice for Statistics.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/uptake-of-funded-early-learning-and-childcare-in-scotland-remains-high/
